InventHelp Inventor Develops Kit to Protect Against the Coronavirus (TLS-166)

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple kit to protect users against germs and viruses while working, shopping, traveling or just on-the-go," said an inventor, from Saint Petersburg, Fla., "so I invented the DISPOSABLE AND REUSABLE MASK. My design could increase safety and sanitary conditions for health-conscious individuals."

The invention provides a kit to help protect against germs and the coronavirus. In doing so, it offers a more comfortable alternative to traditional masks. It also reduces the transfer of germs when utilizing public seating and shopping carts. As a result, it provides added peace of mind during the current pandemic. The invention features a practical design that is easy to transport and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-166, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

