DDN Adds Powerful AI Software to its Data Storage Systems and Accelerates Production to Meet Surging Customer Demand

Following the Best First Quarter in the Company's History, DDN Announces Significant Enhancements to its New Range of Hybrid AI Storage Platforms

HAMBURG, Germany, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC, Booth #C313) DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions, today announced AI, deep learning and analytics software enhancements to its data storage systems to help customers in their AI-driven digital transformation initiatives.

AI has become an indispensable strategic tool to drive business value, and organizations increasingly turn to DDN for its expertise in architecting and deploying data storage solutions, which simplify and accelerate AI data management at any scale. DDN's first quarter of 2022 was its most successful in the company's history and was driven by massive customer demand for DDN's scalable AI-enabled data storage systems. DDN sold 84% more AI systems in Q1 2022 than in the same quarter in 2021.

"In these times of economic uncertainty, organizations need proven technology partners to help them achieve successful AI-driven business transformation with significant business value," said Alex Bouzari, CEO of DDN. "With DDN's global team of experts, proven data platforms designed specifically for AI and tight integration with the AI ecosystem, our customers will de-risk their AI strategies and greatly accelerate success and productivity."

DDN's software enhancements improve data security, performance, monitoring, and capacity per appliance. DDN's new hybrid storage systems use next generation networking SAS4, which doubles both capacity and performance at a very attractive price point. Customers can now deploy up 900 hard drives and 16 petabytes of data in a single rack behind DDN's advanced NVMe AI appliances.

DDN also launched EXAScaler® 6.1, a new release of its parallel filesystem, delivering optimized AI integration and data security. DDN's Hot Pools and Hot Nodes features, both enabling advanced flash performance into applications, can now be combined with DDN's end-to-end encryption.

