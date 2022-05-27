InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Collar Stay for Dress Shirts (NJD-2418)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have worked in the clothing manufacturing business for over 30 years. Every morning, I found myself searching for the correct size collar stay to fit my shirt collar. Sometimes I have been so desperate that I have cut cardboard to stick in my shirt collar. It was a time consuming and tedious process. I had to find a better way, so I invented the ADJUSTABLE COLLAR STAY. Now, when dry cleaners lose my collar stays, I have a quick, easy and affordable fix," said the inventor from Englewood N.J.

The patented invention prevents the collar point from sagging or flattening. In doing so, it ensures that the individual has a crisp and neat appearance. It also eliminates the need to purchase several collar stays in different lengths and it offers a quick and affordable fix for lost collar stays. The invention features a practical, convenient and versatile design that is simple to use and affordable so it is ideal for individuals who wear dress shirts, sport shirts or button down shirts with collars, shirt manufacturers, etc. Additionally, it can accommodate virtually all collar sizes and a prototype model is available.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2418, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

