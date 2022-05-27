DOUG RENDE HAS BEEN SELECTED TO LEAD NORTH AMERICAN SPECIALTY LAMINATIONS, THE NORTH AMERICAN LEADER IN DIFFERENTIATED LAMINATED SOLUTIONS TO THE BUILDING MATERIALS INDUSTRY.

OSSEO, Wis. , May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Specialty Laminations ("NASL") is a profile wrapping, and specialty manufacturing company serving the Window, Door, Cabinet, Furniture and Architectural Millwork industries. It is a portfolio company of the Boston based private equity investment firm Building Industry Partners ("BIP"). BIP is grateful for the opportunity to partner with Doug Rende to build a people-focused organization, that will both deliver tremendous value to customers and be a great place for our team members to work. "The opportunity to work with BIP and value of their unique industry and people focused mission, along with the expertise of the NASL team in delivering fully integrated lamination solutions across North America has guided my enthusiasm for this exciting new role," said Doug Rende, CEO NASL.

Doug Rende Has Been Selected To Lead North American Specialty Laminations

With over 30 years of executive leadership experience, Doug has driven successful organic and acquisitive growth strategies, sustainable branding initiatives, and digital transformations in the consumer durables, construction, and building materials industries. Over the course of his career, he has successfully led mature businesses, (Tremco CPG, Glen-Gery, and Armstrong Canada), along with profitable start-ups (Pergo, and Noel Group) and acquisitive growth ventures (Tremco, Ply Gem/Mitten Building Products). In Doug's previous role as Senior Vice President, Tremco Construction Products Group, he spearheaded the integration of six new and existing RPM companies under the newly created Tremco CPG brand position. Doug has held board of director's positions within NAHB, NLBMDA, BIA, VSI, SEAL, PRO, NAFCD and NALFA organizations. He is a native Philadelphian, and a graduate of Mount Saint Mary's University and the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton, Aresty Executive School.

Patrick Mascia, NASL Board Chair and BIP Partner, noted "Doug's professional experience and seriousness of purpose in creating a people-focused organization are second to none. We are excited to have him leading this company on behalf of BIP, and to working alongside him to build a national profile wrapping and specialty manufacturing organization." These sentiments were echoed by fellow Board Member Peter Stroble.

NASL's COO, Zach Wiedenhoeft, shared he is looking forward to partnering with Doug to grow current operations in Wisconsin and Nevada, while also continuing to expand NASL's geographic footprint and capabilities.

About North American Specialty Laminations

North American Specialty Laminations ("NASL") is a profile wrapping, and specialty manufacturing company serving the Window, Door, Cabinet, Furniture and Architectural Millwork industries. With headquarters in Osseo, WI and production locations serving all U.S. and Canadian regions, NASL is a portfolio company of the Boston based private equity investment firm Building Industry Partners ("BIP").

About Building Industry Partners

Building Industry Partners ("BIP") is the leading private equity investment firm focused on the U.S. building industry. Founded by Matt Ogden in 2008, BIP is headquartered in Boston, with partners across the U.S. The firm is led by Matt and Partners Pat Mascia, Pete Robinson, and Stu Kliman and supported by the firm's Operating Partners. BIP invests its Partners' own capital, as well as that of a number of strategic, like-minded investors, including business leaders and family offices affiliated with the U.S. building industry.

In 2020, BIP redefined its purpose: Build exceptional and enduring businesses, generate world class investment returns, and contribute to elevating the building industry and its workforce through people-focused investment & business principles. Accordingly, BIP is committed to elevating the employee value proposition at its portfolio companies. This will include introducing broad-based employee ownership and supporting programs across future BIP investments in order to better align the interests of shareholders, management, and the broader workforce, to help elevate workforce prosperity and accelerate collective performance and equity value creation. Further, in 2021, BIP established its Center of Excellence, which will support BIP portfolio companies in developing and implementing best practices, foremost in Human Capital Management, in support of the firm's redefined purpose.

BIP remains firmly grounded in its core fundamental investment principles: Unwavering integrity, a people-first approach to business, alignment of long-term interests with partners, respect for the advantages of local, independent, entrepreneurial businesses, deep sector focus, the power of relationships, and a prudent approach to macro, business, and financial risk.

Over the past decade, BIP is proud to have been part of building some of the fastest-growing and most dynamic businesses in the middle-market U.S. building industry: U.S. LBM Holdings, Kodiak Building Partners, United Cabinet Holdings, Rugby Architectural Building Products, Homewood Holdings, and U.S. Fence Solutions Co / Binford Supply. BIP continues to seek opportunities to sponsor the building industry's greatest talent in building exceptional businesses and realizing their entrepreneurial visions.

SOURCE North American Specialty Laminations