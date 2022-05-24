ELEVAI LABS, INC. IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE IT HAS RETAINED LEADING WALL STREET INVESTMENT BANK UNIVEST SECURITIES, LLC.

DAVIS, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEVAI LABS, INC., ("ELEVAI" or the "Company") a science-based, data-driven regenerative aesthetic skincare company is pleased to announce it has retained Univest Securities, LLC for investment banking and advisory services.

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-add service and focuses on building long-term relationship with its clients. For more information, please visit: www.univest.us.

Graydon Bensler stated "We are very enthusiastic to be able to work with Univest Securities. Not only does the team have an impressive track record with go-public transactions in the healthcare and technology space, but are sophisticated and clearly taking a long-term fundamental based partnership approach to each client".

About ELEVAI LABS, INC.

ELEVAI LABS, INC. is a medical aesthetic biotechnology company developing cutting-edge regenerative skincare applications. The company solves the unmet needs in the regenerative aesthetics space through a combination of cutting-edge science and next-generation consumer applications. Elevai Labs develops state-of-the-art topic aesthetic and pharmaceutical-grade skin care for the physician-dispensed market, with a focus on leveraging stem cell exosome technology. Learn more about Elevai Labs at www.elevaiskincare.com .

For further information: Kendra Ciardiello, Associate Director, Contact@ELEVAILabs.com, 1-866-794-4940 CO: ELEVAI Labs Inc.

