Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center to host international conference on complex cardiac arrhythmias

EPLive 2022 is a two-day conference that draws the world's top cardiac electrophysiology experts

AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 2 and 3, 2022, the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center will host its sixth international symposium on complex arrhythmias, EPLive 2022.

EPLive is an intensive, two-day educational meeting for practicing clinical cardiac electrophysiologists, electrophysiologist fellows and general cardiologists who have an interest in treating complex cardiac arrhythmias, a condition in which the heart beats with an irregular or abnormal rhythm. Live cases broadcast from the new, state-of-the-art Electrophysiology Center at St. David's Medical Center, with expert commentary, will serve as the primary teaching tool.

"We are honored to host our first in-person conference at the new world-class Electrophysiology Center, which has six electrophysiology labs equipped with the latest technology," Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical director of TCAI and EPLive course director, said. "By sharing live cases, we can more efficiently make advances in the procedures and technologies for the treatment of complex arrhythmias, further enhancing patient care across the globe."

Cardiac arrhythmias are caused by problems with the heart's electrical system. Many cardiac arrhythmias are treated using modern ablation procedures, which involve burning, freezing or neutralizing portions of the heart muscle where abnormal electrical pulses set off the irregular heartbeats. EPLive is designed to help attendees gain a better understanding of techniques used to treat atrial and ventricular arrhythmias, implant complex devices and extract malfunctioning devices.

EPLive consists of four sections: Atrial Fibrillation (A Fib) ablation, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) ablation, Devices, and New Technology. The sessions consist of a combination of live and recorded cases from TCAI and some of the world's premier centers: Arrhythmia Center CardioInfantil Foundation (Colombia), Bengaluru (India), Cleveland Clinic, Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute, Mass General Hospital, MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute (Texas), Methodist Hospital (Houston, Texas), Monzino Cardiology Center (Italy), Mt. Sinai Hospital (New York), Northwell Health (New York), Pacific Heart (California), Penn Heart and Vascular Center, UCLA, University of Arkansas Medical Center, University of Chicago Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Vanderbilt University and Westside Regional Medical Center (Florida).

Cases include procedures such as A Fib ablation and ablation of post-A Fib atrial arrhythmias, VT ablation (endocardial and epicardial), balloon cases (cryo, Apama and laser), CRT implants, SQ ICD and lead extraction and venoplasty. Additionally, EPLive will feature new technology pioneered by physicians at TCAI, including electroporation and leadless dual chamber pacing.

The conference will also focus on a variety of objectives, including:

Outlining and applying techniques used to map and ablate atrial arrhythmias.

Identifying processes to reduce complications and promote safety measures for the patient during ablation of atrial fibrillation.

Demonstrating understanding of the latest evidence and guidelines in arrhythmia management and treatment with new technology.

Applying approaches that best utilize the new technologies demonstrated to optimize clinical outcomes.

Identifying processes that can benefit from the integration of new technologies and promote safer procedures for the patient.

Identifying processes to reduce complications and promote safety measures for the patient during lead extractions.

In addition to demonstrations by Dr. Natale, EPLive will feature presentations by a number of TCAI physicians, including course co-director, Amin Al-Ahmad, M.D., as well as Shane Bailey, M.D.; Mohamed Bassiouny, M.D.; David Burkhardt, M.D.; David Burkland, M.D.; Robert Canby, M.D.; Joseph Gallinghouse, M.D.; Brian Greet, M.D.; Eric M. Hoenicke, M.D.; Rodney Horton, M.D.; Patrick Hranitzky, M.D.; Javier Sanchez, M.D.; Kamala Tamirisa, M.D.; Senthil Thambidorai, M.D.; David Tschopp, M.D.; and Jason Zagrodzky, M.D.

Physicians will receive a maximum of 14 American Medical Association (AMA) Physician's Recognition Award (PRA) Category 1 Credit™ hours at the conference.

EPLive 2022 also includes a special fellows program, EP Finishing School, on June 4 and 5. The live practical course brings all major aspects of a fellowship training program—hands-on training, research opportunities and clinical materials—to a single platform and gives graduating fellows the unique opportunity to learn how to solve clinical scenarios. Electrophysiology fellows will watch up to 40 cases from the world's leading experts—with commentary based on current evidence-driven management strategies—and have a presentation in which they bring a case and defend it to an expert panel.

The Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center is one of the world's preeminent centers dedicated to the latest treatment advances for correcting arrhythmias. The center is led by Dr. Natale, who is at the forefront of advancing treatment for A Fib, leading numerous clinical trials, and participating in the development of new technologies and procedures.

