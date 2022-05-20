Tech Industry Non-Profits sea.citi and WTIA merge

Alignment Between Organizational Missions Sets the Stage for Increased Civic Engagement Across the Greater Seattle Area

SEATTLE, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA), a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a robust, equity-centered technology sector that empowers thriving communities, today announced sea.citi , a tech industry nonprofit that promotes civic engagement and builds relationships between community, government and innovation workers, has merged with the organization. sea.citi will retain its brand and mission, and be governed by a WTIA steering committee that will initially consist of current sea.citi board members.

sea.citi's membership is made up of tech companies representing more than 150,000 local workers. The organization increases civic involvement within the tech workforce by engaging in local elections through nonpartisan content, workshops, and get-out-the-vote campaigns. sea.citi has helped distribute nearly $500,000 to local education programs that focus on digital equity and career-connected learning. Seated at the intersection of tech and community, sea.citi is driving important conversations about building a stronger, more vibrant, and equitable region for all.

"sea.citi has made a significant impact in the region, driving widespread community engagement within the tech sector and serving as an influential voice on key civic issues," said Michael Schutzler, CEO of WTIA. "There are many synergies between our organizations, including our focus on activating the tech community and building pathways for action in the private and public sectors. We are proud to carry forward sea.citi initiatives that build civic engagement and productive working relationships among technology companies, government agencies and community-based organizations."

"Joining WTIA provides sea.citi a tremendous opportunity to continue to build stronger community ties with the tech workforce," said sea.citi Board President Eileen Sullivan. "Our region is at an inflection point as we recover from the pandemic. After four successful years of tapping into the expertise and energy of tech and innovation workers, we think WTIA has the leadership and resources to take sea.citi to the next level. WTIA is a strong advocate for the tech industry and tech workers, and we are confident that this partnership will continue to bolster collaboration in our community."

About WTIA

Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) is a consortium that includes a not-for-profit member trade association, a not-for-profit tech apprenticeship intermediary (Apprenti), and a for-profit corporation providing business services (HRBI). The organization's mission is to foster a robust, equity-centered technology sector that empowers thriving communities. We recruit technology companies and allies that view diversity as a competitive advantage, value collaboration as essential to sustainable growth, and fully embrace the opportunity to partner with and empower the communities in which we operate.





