NSB, First Asian-American Music Group, Debuts Single "you are my star"

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NSB, the musical moniker for North Star Boys, an Asian-American music group with over 50 million combined followers across social media platforms, released their first single "you are my star".

North Star Boys (PRNewswire)

STREAM/BUY SINGLE HERE: https://hitco.lnk.to/youaremystarPR

WATCH MUSIC VIDEO HERE: https://hitco.lnk.to/NSBstar

Exceeding their pre-save goal within a few hours of teasing their music, the North Star Boys' much anticipated single was written and produced by Oliver Moy, co-founder of NSB.

K-pop has been on the rise as a global phenomenon over the past decade and NSB is trailblazing through the United States as the first Asian-American music group to make major waves in the music industry.

Banding together as a content group in August 2021, NSB has quickly captivated a loyal audience through their engaging personalities, social media content, and fan meet & greets. The group of 7 boys and their manager aim to inspire and be the Asian representation in media that they didn't see growing up. Their last public outing sparked fans also known as "Stars" to flood the streets of Times Square in hopes of getting a glimpse of the musicians – WATCH !

Making their debut into music and launching their first single as a group, NSB is partnering with HITCO for global distribution. Following the release, NSB is set to perform at The Roxy in LA.

You can follow NSB on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube , and Twitter

About North Star Boys

North Star Boys is the first Asian-American content group, founded in August 2021. Within their first six months as a group, they surpassed expectations gaining millions of followers across all platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. The 7-member group of best friends is composed of founders and brothers, Oliver and Sebastian Moy along with Regie Macalino, Ryan Nguyen, Justin Phan, Darren Liang, and Kane Ratan managed by long-time friend, Tyler Bray. Coming together with a mutual goal in mind: to bring together and cultivate the most influential, creative, and impactful Asian American creators to reach a shared destination, the North Star, the young creators yearn to be the representation in media that they did not see growing up. NSB collectively aim to inspire others and hopes to continue to do so as they transition into the music industry.

About HITCO

HITCO is a contemporary music and entertainment company, founded by LA Reid and Charles Goldstuck. The modern-era music company formed in January 2018 is dedicated to artist development, content creation, and cross-platform content. HITCO is comprised of a roster of stars like SAINt JHN, Dixie D'Amelio, and Outkast's Big Boi.

Contact

Juliana Martins

Eleven11 Media Relations

juliana@eleven11mediarelations.com

NSB Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Star Boys