Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited Receives Nasdaq Notice of Deficiency Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement

BEIJING, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) ("Glory Star" or the "Company"), a leading digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China, today announced that on May 19, 2022, it received a written notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the "Listing Rules"). Based on the closing bid price of the Company's listed securities for the last 30 consecutive business days from April 6, 2022 to May 18, 2022, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Notice is only a notification of deficiency, not of imminent delisting, and has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Notice states that under Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company is provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until November 15, 2022, to regain compliance with the Listing Rules. To regain compliance with the Listing Rules, the Company's listed securities must be at least US$1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by November 15, 2022, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ordinary shares between now and November 15, 2022, and to evaluate its available options to regain compliance within the compliance period.

The Company intends to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with the Listing Rules.

About Glory Star

Since its establishment in 2016, Glory Star has been laser focused on developing an ecosystem for its users that incorporates quality content, e-commerce, social networking, and gaming. The Company continues to integrate its cutting edge blockchain technologies, massive user base from its CHEERS ecosystem, quality content offerings, and its well-established e-commerce platform, and through the right application of 5G, AR, VR and NFT technologies to develop a metaverse boasting a wide range of "online + offline" and "virtual + reality" scenarios. Glory Star's CHEERS Video and e-Mall platforms provide a solid foundation for it to rapidly develop different entertainment and shopping applications for the metaverse. Glory Star also provides a suite of tools for its users to facilitate the development of new content by creators. The Company is remaining at the forefront of disrupting the way new media and e-commerce is operated. For more information, please visit http://ir.gsmg.co/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could affect the Company's ability to continue successful development and launch of its metaverse experience centers; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new lines of businesses due to, among other things, changes in the business environment, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors;, the possibility that the Company's new lines of business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 8, 2022. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited

Yida Ye

Email: yeyida@gsmg.co

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Tel: +1 (917) 609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

View original content:

SOURCE Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited