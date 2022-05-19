Outdoorsy Launches Two New Features to Make Travel Easier with New Trip Cancellation Coverage and PayPal Pay In 4 Offering

With 72 million Americans expected to go RVing this year, Outdoorsy is on a mission to make the cost of booking a trip even more manageable and trip cancellations more flexible

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoorsy , the most-trusted global online RV rental and outdoor travel marketplace, today announced the launch of two new features designed for guests booking their next road trip – Roamly's Travel Insurance coverage and PayPal Pay In 41 offering.

The debut of these features comes at a time when consumer sentiment around travel is vulnerable to inflation.

The debut of these features comes at a time when consumer sentiment around travel is vulnerable to inflation and rising costs at the gas pump. On April 1, Outdoorsy reported a 13% YoY growth in bookings for summer departures, a clear indicator that market conditions will have minimal impact on RV rentals as travelers are yearning to get on the road after putting vacation time on hold for the past two years. While other travel industries have seen dramatic spikes in cost over the past year in line with inflation, the average trip price on Outdoorsy has only gone up $5 since 2021, representing a .28% increase and further proving that RV vacations are one of the most insulated forms of travel.

To help travelers experience the affordability of booking an RV, campervan, or trailer rental on Outdoorsy, guests will now have the option to reserve their rental and pay for it over time using Pay in 4 from PayPal. Pay in 4 from PayPal is currently available at checkout and lets guests break trip costs up to $1,500 into four interest-free payments with the first payment due at time of purchase and the remaining payments every two weeks following. This new payment integration allows budget-conscious travelers to book their trip today and drive off in their RV tomorrow — even before they're finished making final payments.

"Ahead of a busy summer travel season, we want to give our community as many resourceful payment options and protections as possible, so finances aren't what's holding them back from getting outside," said Outdoorsy's Co-founder and CEO Jeff Cavins. "We're proud to be partnering with PayPal to introduce their Pay in 4 offering and we look forward to making these road trip experiences more attainable for travelers, as the service gives them the freedom to travel now and pay over time."

In addition to the launch of Pay in 4 from PayPal, Outdoorsy is also introducing Roamly's Travel Insurance offering to guests in an effort to protect them from unforeseen events. Through a first-of-its-kind partnership with RV-insurtech Roamly and International Medical Group (IMG), a leading travel insurance and assistance services company and fully owned subsidiary of SiriusPoint Ltd., a global insurance and reinsurance company, Outdoorsy is now able to protect and reimburse travelers needing to cancel a trip due to unpredictable circumstances — like a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The new Travel Insurance product will cover policyholders needing to cancel a trip if they become sick or are hospitalized before the trip start date, as well as those needing reimbursement for an interrupted trip due to illness or hospitalization. COVID-19 and COVID-19 variants are treated as any other sickness on the Travel Insurance plans.

Outdoorsy is the most trusted on-demand RV rental and outdoor travel marketplace on the planet. Founded in 2015, we have offices worldwide in the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, and the UK. Our mission is to mobilize the 54+ million idle RVs around the world to ensure everyone has the access, choice, and opportunity to safely enjoy outdoor experiences and travel while we empower RV owners to realize life-changing financial benefits. For more information, visit www.outdoorsy.com .

