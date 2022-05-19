Bread & Butter Wines Introduce Pinot Noir Canned Wine

Winery Aims to Not Overthink Wines On The Go

NAPA, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer activities, Bread & Butter Wines, the fastest growing top 10 wine brand in the $12-$14.99 category*, announces the launch of its newest addition to the portfolio, Bread & Butter Canned Pinot Noir ($4.99 a 250-ml. can; $19.99 a 4-pack), rolling out now nationwide.

Bread & Butter Wines (PRNewswire)

Fruit forward. Delicious. Smooth. These are some of words that come to mind for Bread & Butter California Pinot Noir, the #1 Pinot Noir in the $12 - $14.99 segment. Carefully crafted with the same dedication to quality and taste as the original Bread & Butter Pinot Noir in 750ml bottles, the new addition of Bread & Butter canned Pinot Noir is the perfect complement to ready-to-drink, on-the-go enthusiasts. It says, "Sip Me."

Bread & Butter Winemaker Linda Trotta says, "I am really happy with how this wine shows in cans. It tastes just the same as it does in bottles. Now it's even more simple to enjoy!"

This undeniably juicy Pinot Noir bursts with black cherries, raspberries, and a touch of cassis. Rich flavors of fresh fruit join with soft oak to create a beautifully long, smooth finish. It pairs well with everything from roasted vegetables and savory meats to on-the-go occasions including picnics and hikes.

"Canned wine is going mainstream," declares Jeff Ngo, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Bread & Butter Wines. "With our existing bottle format of Bread & Butter Pinot Noir holding steadfast in the #1 spot in its segment along with the seasonal transition to spring and summer outdoor activities, we are seizing the opportunity with the launch of our beloved Pinot Noir in cans."

With so many things complicated in today's world, Bread & Butter Wines reminds customers that wine should not be one of them. Says Ngo, "Bread & Butter continues to win the hearts and palates of wine drinkers across the country. Consider this another high-quality example of a beloved Pinot Noir ready to be delight on-the-go enthusiasts."

(*AC Nielsen Total Domestic Food & Liquor, $12-$14.99, latest 52Wk ending 2/26/2022).

About Bread & Butter Wines

At Bread & Butter, we believe good things shouldn't be complicated. Good things should just be Good. Honest. Simple. And the same goes for our wine. We make good, honest, delicious wines meant to be simply enjoyed. We know that a good bottle of wine is an easy, thoughtful thing in a world that's usually neither. So, if life doesn't suddenly get easier (and it won't), we are here to help you. All you need to do is pour a glass, sit down, and don't overthink it. As our award-winning veteran winemaker Linda Trotta says, "A good wine is a wine you like." It's time to leave the complexity to us and enjoy our classically-styled wines.

Bread & Butter Wines is the fastest-growing top 10 wine brand in the $12-$14.99 category**, and a three-time IMPACT Hot Brand winner. The wine brand's portfolio includes Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Prosecco. Find them nationwide for around $14.99.

