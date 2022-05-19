Action1 Offers Its Modern RMM Platform for Free to Organizations Using Other RMM Tools

Internal IT departments and MSPs looking to replace their current RMM tool with a modern alternative can use Action1 RMM for free until their existing RMM contract expires.

HOUSTON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, provider of the #1 secure and easy-to-use remote monitoring and management (RMM) cloud platform, today announced that it offers its solution for free to organizations that want to replace their current RMM tool with a more modern RMM alternative, until their existing RMM contract expires. Moreover, Action1 RMM is guaranteed to be lower cost going forward. This offer will be particularly relevant for MSPs concerned about potential changes to their current contracts due to recent acquisitions by their vendors, such as Kaseya's buyout of Datto.

Action1's core mission is to help IT teams secure and empower today's hybrid workforce more effectively.

Supporting organizations in switching to Action1 RMM is yet another expression of Action1's core mission: to help organizations and MSPs ditch legacy approaches to endpoint management and secure and empower today's hybrid workforce more effectively.

Action1 RMM mitigates security risks and improves efficiency through policy-based patching, simple deployment of OS and third-party software, and robust endpoint management capabilities. Plus, it enables high-quality remote support and troubleshooting by including a remote desktop compliant with modern privacy laws.

"To control costs, organizations often wait until their current contract expires before replacing a tool they're dissatisfied with — which leaves them vulnerable to security and business risks in the interim," said Alex Vovk, CEO and co-founder of Action1. "As part of our commitment to strengthening security and productivity worldwide, Action1 is happy to enable organizations to move to Action1 RMM right away."

Organizations looking to switch from another RMM tool to Action1 RMM can sign up at www.action1.com/switch-to-action1-get-free-services.

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 is the provider of the #1 secure and easy-to-use cloud RMM that delivers real-time visibility into vulnerabilities and IT assets. It delivers security risk mitigation via policy-based patching and deployment of OS and third-party software, and includes a remote desktop compliant with modern privacy laws. The company was founded by Netwrix cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters to give companies and MSPs a modern and secure alternative to legacy on-premises solutions that do not function in hybrid workforce environments. For more information, please visit www.action1.com.

