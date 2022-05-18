Orange Comet Announces NFT Partnership with Sid & Marty Krofft Pictures

First NFT Drop to Feature Cult Classic TV Series Land of the Lost

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Comet , Inc., a premium NFT (Non-Fungible Token) creative media and Web3 experience company, today announced a multi-year partnership with Sid & Marty Krofft Pictures, the creators of beloved classic television series including "H.R. Pufnstuf," "Land of the Lost," "The Bugaloos," and many more. The first project together will focus on the iconic "Land of the Lost," with the NFTs officially dropping in early Q4 2022.

With its 3D digital design studios, award-winning creative team and innovative technology, Orange Comet specializes in producing industry-leading NFT and blockchain experiences for some of the most valuable brands, IP, and talent in the worlds of sports, music, pop culture and entertainment. Most recently, the company launched a partnership with AMC's "The Walking Dead," leading to multiple sold out NFT drops.

"Sid and Marty Krofft are legendary world builders and we're honored to start our work with them by bringing the world of Land of the Lost back to life through this custom NFT collection," said Dave Broome, CEO of Orange Comet. "Our ultimate goal is to ensure that all of our Krofft NFTs remain nostalgic and authentic for the original fans, but with a unique, innovative spin on them to draw in and engage new audiences."

Orange Comet is working closely with the team at Sid & Marty Krofft Pictures and has access to the studio's massive vault of content, ensuring no detail will be spared in paying homage to these iconic shows and their characters. Learn more about the collection and pre-register at https://orangecomet.com/collection/land-of-the-lost/.

"Digital collectibles are the perfect way for our fans to own their own piece of Land of the Lost, and as a leader in the NFT space, we know Orange Comet's creativity and technology will wow them," said Marty Krofft, co-founder of Sid & Marty Krofft Pictures. "We're looking forward to continuing to collaborate with the team on our other series in the future - stay tuned!"

Sid & Marty Krofft will also be celebrating the launch of the NFT collection at "Krofft Kon" this Saturday, May 21st at the Orinda Theatre in Orinda, CA - the first-ever convention dedicated to the talents and creations of Sid & Marty Krofft. The event will include special appearances by the Kroffts, Pufnstuf, Butch Patrick from "Lidsville," Wesley Eure and Kathy Coleman from "Land of the Lost," Johnny Whitaker from "Sigmund and the Sea Monsters," Sharon Baird from"H.R. Pufnstuf," "Land of the Lost," "Sigmund and the Sea Monsters," and Lidsville, Caroline Ellis from "The Bugaloos," as well as Christopher Knight from ''The Brady Bunch Hour."

ABOUT ORANGE COMET

Orange Comet is a premium content creation company focused on producing high quality and disruptive NFT digital collectibles and Web3 experiences. The Company's team brings together some of the world's leading and award-winning media creators, producers, and artists to partner with the biggest brands, IP and talent across music, sports, arts and entertainment. By blending super-creative content and game-changing technology, our mission is to create groundbreaking NFT experiences for the passionate fan bases of our clients, simultaneously unlocking new levels of interest, engagement and revenue. Co-founded by Hollywood veteran producer, Dave Broome, NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and Grammy award-winning music icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Orange Comet is powered by a passionate group of people that believe the future of all entertainment and media is on the verge of major disruptive change through a variety of blockchain experiences. Dedicated to blockchain sustainability, Orange Comet runs on green servers and builds a carbon-negative solution in the NFT space, including partnering with eco-conscious blockchains. Our collective diversity in background, expertise and industries, works to help our clients shape their businesses for the emerging Metaverse of opportunities that awaits. For more information, visit us at OrangeComet.com , as well as on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

ABOUT SID AND MARTY KROFFT PICTURES

Many of the most colorful and fondly remembered children's series of the 1970s and 1980s sprang from the imaginations of Sid and Marty Krofft. Their groundbreaking, live-action fantasy shows were mainstays of the Saturday morning airwaves, which had previously been the exclusive domain of cartoons. To this day, DVD box sets of beloved Krofft creations "H.R. Pufnstuf," "Lidsville," and "Land of the Lost" are brisk sellers, a testament to the artistry and charm of the Krofft brothers and the magical spell they cast on generations of TV viewers. For more information about Sid & Marty Krofft Productions, visit: https://www.sidandmartykrofft.com/about/history/ .

