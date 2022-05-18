Nulogy Partners with Snowflake to Accelerate Performance for Consumer Brand Supply Chains

Nulogy joins Powered by Snowflake program to drive customer value with advanced AI and ML data learning



TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy , a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, today announced a partnership with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, to advance business and supply chain performance with enhanced reporting and data-driven insights. As part of the Powered by Snowflake program , Nulogy can further optimize its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities for the Nulogy supply chain community, which includes consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and their ecosystems of co-packers, contract manufacturers, value-added 3PLs, raw material suppliers, and packaging suppliers.

For CPG brands and their external partners' supply ecosystems, technology is becoming increasingly vital to responding to disruptions and volatility in today's global consumer market. Some of the world's leading brands are implementing platforms such as Nulogy to enable the real-time data visibility and collaboration needed to sense and respond to market shifts.

These digitalized supply ecosystems, however, also require capabilities to harness the immense data flow now available at their fingertips. By connecting its cloud-based platform with the Snowflake Data Cloud , Nulogy will deliver new product capabilities that enable supply ecosystems on the Nulogy Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform to seamlessly share data regardless of source, speed, or format. Customers and suppliers gain a single source of truth to generate data-driven business insights, all the while facilitating real-time multi-enterprise and multi-echelon collaboration.

New product capabilities developed under the partnership will deliver value to joint Nulogy and Snowflake customers by enabling them to:

Utilize a single, integrated platform experience for data sharing and analysis.

Mobilize their operational data for enhanced reporting capabilities, as well as AI and ML-driven insights to further optimize business and supply chain performance.

Ensure effective data governance, security, and management so they can drive business insights with confidence.

"Snowflake's partnership with Nulogy represents the next wave of digital transformation for consumer brands and their external supply chain partners," said Rosemary Hua, Global Head of Retail & CPG GTM, Snowflake. "By breaking down data silos within supply chain ecosystems, the two companies are creating a single source of truth for real-time insights in the Data Cloud. Together we will be able to unlock true business value for all partners in the upstream supply chain."

"Nulogy's vision has always been to introduce cutting-edge technology to enhance the speed, accuracy, and resilience of consumer brand supply chains," said Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "Snowflake and Nulogy's partnership will open new doors for our customers — brands and external partners alike — expanding their ability to harness the power of data to generate real business value and success."

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brand manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

