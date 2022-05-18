Mozart Therapeutics to Present on Novel CD8 T Cell Network at the 2022 Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) Conference

SEATTLE, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mozart Therapeutics, a leading developer of CD8 Treg modulators in autoimmune and inflammatory disease, today announced it will present at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) taking place May 21-24, 2022 in San Diego, CA and virtually.

The presentation will detail Mozart's research on the role of a novel CD8 T regulatory cell network in autoimmune diseases of the gut, including Celiac disease, Crohn's disease and Ulcerative Colitis. This includes findings identifying the presence of the network and a mechanism by which CD8 T regulatory cells eliminate pathogenic CD4 cells.

"Our research highlights the function of CD8 regulatory T cells in suppressing pathogenic T cells and the related potential to reduce the severity of inflammatory diseases," said Kristine Swiderek, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Mozart Therapeutics "The findings support our focus on the development of immune-modulating biologics to target this novel network for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases."

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: "A Newly Discovered Regulatory CD8 T Cell Network has the Potential to Regulate and Eliminate Pathogenic CD4 T Cells in Autoimmune Mediated Digestive Disease"

Presentation number: sa1117

Session: Cell and Molecular Biology of Gastrointestinal Disorders

Date/Time: Saturday, May 21, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Pacific

Presenter: Kristine Swiderek, PhD, Mozart Therapeutics

The poster will be available on the Science page of the Mozart website shortly after the presentation.

About Mozart Therapeutics

Mozart Therapeutics is focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases that work by targeting a novel regulatory CD8 T regulatory cell network. The therapeutic focus of Mozart's lead program is autoimmune mediated gastro-intestinal disorders. The company is headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more information visit www.mozart-tx.com and follow the company on LinkedIn @Mozart-tx.

About CD8 Treg Modulators

CD8 Treg Modulators are disease modifying therapeutic molecules that selectively target the CD8 regulatory T cell network to counteract early events in the autoimmune inflammatory cascade. The dysregulation of this network is believed to play a key role in the pathology of autoimmune and inflammatory disease. CD8 Treg modulators are designed to restore the intrinsic functions of CD8 T regulatory cells to suppress and eliminate pathogenic immune cells, providing durable control of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

