Jacobs Awarded Contract Renewal with Atlanta Airlines Terminal Company

DALLAS, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was awarded a five-year contract renewal with Atlanta Airlines Terminal Company, LLC (AATC) for facility maintenance services at one of the world's premier aviation facilities, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (H-JAIA).

The more than $60-million agreement will expand Jacobs' and AATC's innovative relationship and help achieve continued delivery excellence.

"Jacobs has embraced AATC's forward-thinking programs and vision over the years, which has allowed us to deliver world-class facility services," said Jacobs Global Vice President of Operations Management and Facilities Services Steve Meininger. "As we enter the post-pandemic world, it is critical to reimagine our services to best support AATC. By implementing new technologies and adopting new delivery models, Jacobs will continue to support AATC's continued growth and deliver on our promise to create a more connected, sustainable world."

Jacobs will deploy ion©, a performance data integration and visualization platform that aggregates data from other contractors. AATC will leverage the platform to enhance visibility, timesaving efficiency, better forecasting and real-time analytics.

Additionally, Jacobs proposed a two-zone service delivery model to optimize and streamline resources as the airport looks to return to normal passenger flows. If accepted, more than 135 Jacobs staff will work shifts in their assigned zone locations to improve wrench time efficiencies, while specialty craft resources and reactive response teams continue to provide airport-wide services. The model will improve airport stakeholder experience and equipment reliability and allow staff to develop more specialized skills for maintaining and repairing equipment and building systems.

"Jacobs has been a great partner over the past 11 years and has time and again proved dedication to AATC and the large H-JAIA community," said AATC Vice President of Facilities Gary Merrow. "During the pandemic, Jacobs worked diligently to make sure all critical functions were properly staffed to ensure uptime goals of all systems were met. Their support with our intelligent airport, iAirport, and ISO 55001 initiatives continue to keep our operational aspects world class."

Since 2010, Jacobs has performed first-rate facility maintenance services, including repair, maintenance and operations of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, ramp repairs and more for 10.3 million square feet of the airport's Central Passenger Terminal Complex. Its success can be measured by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) designations secured by AATC under Jacobs' guidance, which have helped increase passenger satisfaction.

