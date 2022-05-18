Genesys Ranked Leader by Frost & Sullivan in Annual Frost Radar Reports

Genesys recognized as leader in the cloud contact center market based on its technical ability to deliver empathy in every customer and employee experience

Genesys sweeps all regions, earning first place in innovation across North America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Latin America for strong cloud and digital capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration has received worldwide recognition for its growth and innovation by Frost & Sullivan in its regional cloud contact center reports. [ 1 ] Genesys earned the highest leadership ranking in the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America regions for its strong cloud and digital capabilities. The cloud contact center (CCC) report series analyzes the top-tier players and their growth and innovation leadership, notable accomplishments, and prospects for success based on their technology development roadmaps and effective go-to-market strategies.

Today, businesses are struggling to form lasting relationships with customers and employees in the new digital world. This leadership ranking demonstrates Genesys has the technology and ecosystem to help businesses build trust and loyalty by enabling them to orchestrate differentiated experiences grounded in empathy. As a leader in growth and innovation across various global reports, Genesys provides unrivaled scalability, reliability and flexibility for organizations of all sizes. It also empowers customers by delivering the latest artificial intelligence (AI), digital, workforce engagement management, analytics and reporting innovations across its Genesys Cloud CX™ and Genesys Multicloud CX™ solutions.

"The ultra-competitive Cloud Contact Center as a Service market has undergone many changes in the last five years, and Genesys is in the top tier of industry innovation," said Alpa Shah, Global VP, Customer Experience Practice at Frost & Sullivan. "Genesys has transformed itself into a cloud brand and supplemented its internal R&D efforts with almost a dozen acquisitions to round out its cloud-based offerings."

"As we're entering a new era of orchestrated customer and employee experiences, Genesys is uniquely positioned to lead the Experience as a ServiceSM market," said ML Maco, Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Field Operations at Genesys. "With our rich ecosystem, global footprint and innovation, we're enabling our customers to deliver connected, fluid experiences at a scale that is unrivaled."

The Frost Radar report highlights a number of key strengths for Genesys. In North America, these include:

An all-in-one cloud contact center platform with the most complete marketplace, myriad high-quality native features, a simple user interface, and stellar customization capabilities

Focused innovation on analytics and reporting, native workforce optimization (WFO), AI (self-service and automation), and digital engagement

An evolving partner ecosystem to accelerate cloud adoption

Rapid growth of its developer community, resulting in nearly 2,000 premium AppFoundry ® solutions for seamless integration of additional cutting-edge AI, digital, collaboration and analytics capabilities

Investment in key components required by large enterprises adopting cloud contact center solutions: outbound customer care, multiple deployment options, international availability, easy migration tools, and innovation in AI-based tools and applications

