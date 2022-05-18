Final Agenda for AWE 2022 Announced, Along with New Sponsors Oppo, Snap, TikTok and Unity

Final Agenda Tracks Announced, awe.live 24/7/365 Online for Virtual Attendees, John Riccitiello, CEO of Unity and Hugo Swart of Qualcomm Confirmed as Keynote Speakers

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmented World Expo (AWE), the leading series of worldwide events focused exclusively on the business of Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR), today announced the final wave of sponsors, speakers and exhibitors participating in AWE 2022.

New sponsors include Oppo®, Snap®, TikTok® and Unity®, in addition to the host of other Titanium, Gold, Silver and Bronze-level sponsors supporting the event, including Avataar®, HP®, Magic Leap®, Meta®, Niantic® and Qualcomm® - a full list may be found at https://www.awexr.com/usa-2022/sponsors .

AWE is extremely honored that both John Riccitiello, CEO of Unity Technologies and Hugo Swart, VP & GM of XR and Metaverse of Qualcomm are the confirmed Keynote speakers for AWE 2022. More than 250+ exhibitors, 400 speakers and 5,000 XR professionals are already registered in advance for the June 1-3 show in Santa Clara, CA - see the full speaker list at https://www.awexr.com/usa-2022/speakers .

In addition, the event's 12 agenda tracks have been revealed, and cover a wide range of topics germane to the XR industry. Attendance at AWE is a must for Extended Reality (XR) industry professionals, whether in person or virtually (for those unable to travel due to COVID restrictions via https://www.awe.live ).

The awe.live platform is a keystone for the 2022 virtual event, as it will enable attendees to craft their own personal event schedules, as well as schedule meetings in advance with speakers, exhibitors and thousands of XR industry professionals. The Main Stage track only will be available online through awe.live for free, with no cost to register. The rest of the sessions will be available to the awe.live community post-event.

For those fortunate enough to attend in the flesh, try out the hands-on demos on the expo floor, as well as exclusive previews on the AWE Playground. For online or on-site guests alike, both should download the awe.live app from the App Store or Google Play store to stay up to date with all the many event activities over the course of the show.

All AWE sponsors and exhibitors alike are expected to make some of the year's most compelling and important XR-related announcements at the event, with a wide range of hands-on demos available across 100,000 sq. ft. of exhibit space at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

Despite a practically sold-out event for exhibitors, AWE is making special free resources available to Ukrainian developers and companies, including free exhibit space and free online job postings.

"With AWE less than 2 weeks away, we are extremely pleased to see how everything is coming together so smoothly for the event," said AWE co-founder Ori Inbar. "AWE and awe.live are the beating heart and soul of the XR industry and we have every confidence that 2022 will surpass 2021's success as both a physical and virtual event as we all adjust to the 'new normal' brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. A wide range of major industry news will be announced at AWE and we are very excited to share what our speakers, sponsors and exhibitors have to share with attendees in 2022!"

AWE is a true XR ecosystem, event and marketplace where end-users meet solution providers in a curated setting. As such, AWE offers:

AWE (Augmented World Expo) is the world's leading AR+VR conference and expo with events in the USA, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. AWE events consistently bring together a mix of CEOs, CTOs, designers, developers, creative agencies, futurists, analysts, investors and top press in a unique opportunity to learn, inspire, partner and experience firsthand one of the most exciting industries of our times.

