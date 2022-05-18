21Shares Enters U.S. Market with Launch of Two Crypto Index Funds

World's largest issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs launches two index funds to track several of the largest cryptocurrencies based on market capitalization

The private placements are available today to accredited U.S. investors, and are part of a larger focus on supporting investor appetite for crypto in the United States

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 21Shares US Advisers LLC, an affiliated entity of 21Shares AG ("21Shares"), the world's largest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs), today marked its entrance into the U.S. market with the launch of two private funds, providing accredited investors with broad exposure to both large-cap and mid-cap crypto assets.

21Shares and ETF Securities Launch the World’s First Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in Australia (PRNewswire)

The two index funds launched today – 21Shares Crypto Basket 10 Index Fund and 21Shares Crypto Mid-Cap Index Fund – will seek to track the performance of the "Vinter 21Shares Crypto Basket 10 US Index'' and "Vinter 21Shares Crypto Mid-Cap US Index," respectively. Composed of several of the world's largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, both funds will be rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly to reflect the dynamic nature of the crypto space. As of today, accredited U.S. investors can invest in the funds.

"21Shares has built a globally-recognized portfolio of crypto products over the past four years. Today, we're proud to expand access to our reputable and proven brand with our launch into the U.S. market," said Hany Rashwan, CEO and co-founder, 21Shares. "Our mission globally is to build bridges into the crypto world and the two funds launched today are pivotal building blocks for U.S. investors eager to introduce crypto to their portfolio or are looking for ways to diversify their cryptocurrency holdings."

The 21Shares Crypto Basket 10 Index Fund tracks the prices of the top ten cryptocurrencies based on market capitalization available on US exchanges. Whereas the 21Shares Crypto Basket 10 Index Fund features a large allocation to the best-known and most established cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin and Ethereum - the 21Shares Mid-Cap Index Fund offers diversified exposure to the next tier of emerging cryptos, those ranked three through 10 in market capitalization.

"Historically, the cumulative return rate of the top dozen cryptocurrencies has vastly outperformed traditional indexes like the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, or Nasdaq Composite," said Arthur Krause, Director of Product at 21Shares. "Our two new index funds enable accredited investors to participate in cryptocurrencies without assuming the responsibility of managing custodial arrangements, tracking private keys and passwords, or being susceptible to hacking or security breaches."

The launch of these two products follows 21Shares' recent rollouts of the first Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in Australia and the world's first Bitcoin and Gold ETP on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

To learn more about the 21Shares Crypto Basket 10 Index Fund and 21Shares Crypto Mid-Cap Index Fund or 21Shares, please visit www.21shares.com/en-us.

Press Contact:

Arielle Sobel, Head of Global Communications

press@21shares.com

About 21Shares:

21Shares takes innovation to the next level with the largest suite of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world. In 2018 it pioneered the world's first cryptocurrency index listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and it continues powering its cryptocurrency franchise with cutting-edge research and groundbreaking approaches to product strategy. 21Shares aims to provide all investors with an easy, secure, and regulated way to buy, sell, and short cryptocurrency through existing bank and brokerage accounts. 21Shares is a Swiss company registered in Zug, Switzerland with offices in Zurich and New York City. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com .

The units of the Funds are not registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"), the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, or any state securities laws. The Funds' investment manager, 21Shares US Advisers LLC, is not registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The units of the Funds are offered for private placement pursuant to the exemption from registration provided by Rule 506(c) under Regulation D of the Securities Act and are only available to accredited investors. As a result, the units of the Funds are restricted and subject to significant limitations on resales and transfers. The offer and sale of the units have not been registered with or approved or disapproved by the SEC or the securities commission or regulatory authority of any state or foreign jurisdiction, nor is such registration contemplated. Units of the Funds are not available to persons resident in any territory where the acquisition of such interest would be contrary to applicable law.

This information does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy units of a Fund. Any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy units of a Fund will be made solely through a Fund's definitive offering documents, including the Fund's Confidential Private Placement Memorandum, Amended & Restated Limited Partnership Agreement and a Subscription Agreement (collectively, the "Offering Documents"). The Offering Documents describe the investment and other risks related to an investment in a Fund (including the risk of losing all or a portion of an investor's investment), as well as the conflicts of interest of 21Shares and other service providers related to the Funds, and all information set forth herein is qualified in its entirety by the Offering Documents. You should carefully consider the investment objectives, risk factors and charges and expenses of a Fund before investing.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 21Shares