Ansys Chief Executive Officer to Present at Bernstein's 38ᵗʰ Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

PITTSBURGH, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS), announced today that Ajei Gopal, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a moderated discussion at Bernstein's 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (SDC) on June 2, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge, or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

