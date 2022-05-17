Allot Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel , May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited first quarter 2022 financial results.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

First quarter revenues were $31.9 million , up 2% year-over-year;

Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 70%;

GAAP operating loss was $5.7 million and non-GAAP operating loss was $3 million ;

GAAP net loss was $6.1 million and non-GAAP net loss was $3.5 million .

Financial Outlook

For 2022, management expects:

Revenues to be between $135 -140 million;

Additional recurring security deals to be executed, providing incremental MAR** of more than $180 million (note amended MAR definition adopting a more conservative approach referring to applicable customer segments only);

December 2022 total ARR* including SECaaS ARR* and Support & Maintenance ARR* to be between $53 - $55 million , representing approximately 15% year-over-year growth versus 2021 at the midpoint;

December 2022 SECaaS ARR* to be at least $12 million;

Recurring security revenue to be at least $7 million .

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented: "While our first quarter results met our expectations, during the last few months, we faced headwinds as a result of delays in SECaaS service launches, the war in Europe and negative foreign exchange rates fluctuation. As a result, we have adjusted our forecast for the year to reflect a delay in adoption. Looking at the number of CSPs interested in SECaaS services and the growing need for such a protection, we plan to continue our investments and remain confident in our strategic direction and our long-term success."

Q1 2022 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $31.9 million, an increase of 2% compared to $31.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2022 was $22.1 million (gross margin of 69.3%), a 2% improvement compared with $21.6 million (gross margin of 69.2%) in the first quarter of 2021.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2022 was $22.4 million (gross margin of 70.3%), a 3% improvement compared with $21.9 million (gross margin of 70.1%) in the first quarter of 2021.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2022 was $6.1 million, or $0.17 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $4.0 million, or $0.11 per basic share, in the first quarter of 2021.

Net loss on a non-GAAP for the first quarter of 2022 was $3.5 million, or $0.10 per basic share compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $2.2 million, or $0.06 per basic share, in the first quarter of 2021.

Cash and investments as of March 31, 2022 totaled $117.1 million, compared to $85.7 million as of December 31, 2021.

Conference Call & Webcast :

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 earnings results today, May 17, 2022 at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0609

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

Performance Metrics

* Total ARR - Support & Maintenance ARR (measures the current annual run rate of the support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the fourth quarter and multiplied by 4) and SECaaS ARR (measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the current month of December and multiplied by 12).

** MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the applicable customer segments only subscribers, as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation :

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment and changes in taxes related items.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TABLE - 1 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)











Three Months Ended



March 31,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)











Revenues $ 31,896

$ 31,183

Cost of revenues 9,792

9,591

Gross profit 22,104

21,592











Operating expenses:







Research and development costs, net 12,030

10,567

Sales and marketing 11,689

11,593

General and administrative 4,037

3,200

Total operating expenses 27,756

25,360

Operating loss (5,652)

(3,768)

Financial and other income, net 247

115

Loss before income tax expenses (5,405)

(3,653)











Tax expenses 722

305

Net Loss (6,127)

(3,958)











Basic net loss per share $ (0.17)

$ (0.11)





















Diluted net loss per share $ (0.17)

$ (0.11)











Weighted average number of shares used in







computing basic net loss per share 36,539,247

35,535,493











Weighted average number of shares used in







computing diluted net loss per share 36,539,247

35,535,493























TABLE - 2 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended





March 31,





2022

2021





(Unaudited)

GAAP cost of revenues $ 9,792

$ 9,591

Share-based compensation (1) (181)

(119)

Amortization of intangible assets (2) (152)

(152)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 9,459

$ 9,320













GAAP gross profit $ 22,104

$ 21,592

Gross profit adjustments 333

271

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 22,437

$ 21,863













GAAP operating expenses $ 27,756

$ 25,360

Share-based compensation (1) (2,356)

(1,325)

Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 25,400

$ 24,035













GAAP financial and other income $ 247

$ 115

Exchange rate differences* (73)

76

Non-GAAP Financial and other income $ 174

$ 191













GAAP taxes on income $ 722

$ 305

Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded -

(67)

Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 722

$ 238













GAAP Net Loss $ (6,127)

$ (3,958)

Share-based compensation (1) 2,537

1,444

Amortization of intangible assets (2) 152

152

Exchange rate differences* (73)

76

Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded -

67

Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ (3,511)

$ (2,219)













GAAP Loss per share (diluted) $ (0.17)

$ (0.11)

Share-based compensation 0.07

0.04

Amortization of intangible assets 0.00

0.01

Exchange rate differences* 0.00

0.00

Tax expense in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded -

0.00

Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted) $ (0.10)

$ (0.06)

























Weighted average number of shares used in







computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 36,539,247

35,535,493

























Weighted average number of shares used in







computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 36,539,247

35,535,493













* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

























TABLE - 2 cont. ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended





March 31,





2022

2021





(Unaudited)













(1) Share-based compensation:









Cost of revenues $ 181

$ 119



Research and development costs, net 845

395



Sales and marketing 913

582



General and administrative 598

348





$ 2,537

$ 1,444













(2) Amortization of intangible assets









Cost of revenues $ 152

$ 152





$ 152

$ 152















TABLE - 3 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)



March 31,

December 31,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 20,878

$ 11,717 Short-term bank deposits

86,420

60,720 Restricted deposits

1,360

1,480 Available-for-sale marketable securities

8,243

11,531 Trade receivables, net

32,051

30,829 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

8,762

8,490 Inventories

12,847

11,092 Total current assets

170,561

135,859









LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Long-term bank deposits

215

215 Severance pay fund

421

407 Operating lease right-of-use assets

8,015

8,513 Trade receivables, net

6,146

6,643 Other assets

1,222

1,639 Total long-term assets

16,019

17,417









PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

14,861

15,000 GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

34,903

35,138









Total assets

$ 236,344

$ 203,414









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 4,436

$ 3,940 Deferred revenues

24,255

22,138 Short-term operating lease liabilities

3,099

2,785 Other payables and accrued expenses

23,880

26,250 Total current liabilities

55,670

55,113









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Deferred revenues

14,667

15,942 Long-term operating lease liabilities

4,283

5,467 Accrued severance pay

892

884 Convertible debt

39,426

- Total long-term liabilities

59,268

22,293









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

121,406

126,008









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 236,344

$ 203,414

TABLE - 4 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)











Three Months Ended



March 31,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)











Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net Loss $ (6,127)

$ (3,958)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation 1,414

1,088

Stock-based compensation 2,537

1,444

Amortization of intangible assets 235

237

Decrease in accrued severance pay, net (6)

(72)

Decrease in other assets 417

1,499

Decrease in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities 32

75

Changes in operating leases, net (372)

(232)

Increase in trade receivables (725)

(7,143)

Decrease (Increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses (1,034)

2,080

Increase in inventories (1,755)

(957)

Decrease in long-term deferred taxes, net -

72

Increase (Decrease) in trade payables 496

(870)

Decrease in employees and payroll accruals (2,486)

(1,909)

Increase in deferred revenues 842

14,972

Decrease in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities (271)

(603)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (6,803)

5,723











Cash flows from investing activities:







Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit 120

(434)

Investment in short-term deposits (25,700)

(24,300)

Purchase of property and equipment (1,275)

(1,695)

Purchase of intangible assets -

(1,652)

Proceeds from redemption or sale of available-for sale marketable securities 3,158

4,348

Net cash used in investing activities (23,697)

(23,733)











Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from exercise of stock options 235

1,559

Issuance of convertible debt 39,426

-

Net cash provided by financing activities 39,661

1,559





















Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 9,161

(16,451)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 11,717

23,599











Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 20,878

$ 7,148













Other financial metrics (Unaudited)











U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, % of top-10 end-customers out of revenues and number of shares





















Q1-2022

FY 2021

FY 2020

Revenues geographic breakdown













Americas

3.7 11% 19.4 14% 8.1 6%

EMEA

18.7 59% 82.0 56% 104.3 77%

Asia Pacific

9.5 30% 44.2 30% 23.5 17%





31.9 100% 145.6 100% 135.9 100%

















Revenue breakdown by type













Products

17.2 54% 88.1 60% 92.5 68%

Professional Services 2.6 8% 15.2 11% 11.4 8%

SECaaS (Security as a Service) 1.5 5% 4.1 3% 1.9 2%

Support & Maintenance 10.6 33% 38.2 26% 30.1 22%





31.9 100% 145.6 100% 135.9 100%

















Revenues per customer type













CSP

25.8 81% 116.9 80% 114.8 84%

Enterprise

6.1 19% 28.7 20% 21.1 16%





31.9 100% 145.6 100% 135.9 100%

















% of top-10 end-customers out of revenues 57%

51%

71%



















Total number of full time employees 728

741

676

(end of period)































Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares (in millions) 36.5

36.1

35













Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted shares (in millions) 38.7

38.4

37.2



SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)



























Q1-2022: 1.5















Q4-2021: 1.3















Q3-2021: 1.2















Q2-2021: 0.9



































SECaaS ARR* (annualized recurring revenues)- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)



























Mar. 2022: 5.9















Dec. 2021: 5.2















Dec. 2020: 2.7















Dec. 2019: 0.5



































*ARR: annualized recurring SECaaS revenues, calculated based on the monthly revenues multiplied by 12































ARR - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)





















Dec. 2020

Dec. 2021

Dec. 2022 target

2021 vs. 2020

2022 (target) vs. 2021 Support & maintenance ARR * 31.2

42.0

41-43

35%

(2%) -2%























SECaaS ARR **

2.7

5.2

at least 12

93%

131%























Total ARR



33.9

47.2

53-55

39%

12%-17%























* Support & Maintenance ARR measures the current annual run rate of the support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the fourth quarter and multiplied by 4. ** SECaaS ARR measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the current month of December and multiplied by 12.



























