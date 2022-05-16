Tequila Cazadores Celebrates 100-Year-Old Recipe by Giving Back 100 Missed Celebrations

#TheCaz100 campaign commits to making up for two years of canceled plans

CORAL GABLES, Fla., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila Cazadores, one of the most popular premium tequilas in Mexico and the United States, is commemorating the 100th anniversary of its original tequila recipe. Perfected by a hard-working visionary in 1922 in the highland town of Arandas in Jalisco, Mexico, this closely guarded secret recipe was passed down by word of mouth for generations and is still used to create every single bottle of Tequila Cazadores.

Made with 100 percent Blue Weber Agave—nothing more, nothing less–Tequila Cazadores is brought to life through a modern and fully sustainable production process that creates zero waste to produce an award-winning tequila that is enjoyed around the world.

To honor the 100-year-old recipe, Tequila Cazadores is unveiling '#TheCaz100' campaign to celebrate the milestone and make up for 100 celebrations tequila lovers have missed out on over the past couple years. As part of the campaign, consumers will enter for a chance to claim back a variety of celebrations that went uncelebrated including the following:

Wedding: After finally finding your person, you postponed the chance to celebrate, so we vow to make that right. Tequila Cazadores will give your wedding the full Jalisco treatment with a prize pack full of surprises. Save the date for a night your nearest, your dearest, and your third cousin Juan will never forget.

Birthday Bash: Birthday celebrations fall through over the past two years? Tequila Cazadores will make this year's really sing with a personalized painting of yourself stylized like royalty. But the royal treatment won't stop with artwork. Your friends will really flip out when you reveal that the painting swings out to reveal a secret mini bar we've built into your wall.

Office Party: Remote work has been a game-changer for many employees, but the missed happy hours and team bonding have paid a toll. Tequila Cazadores will put in overtime to give you an office fiesta that will win over even the toughest bosses - we're talking entertainment, a bar cart, piñatas and more so you can show off those mixology skills you've been practicing at-home.

Taco Tuesday: Nothing goes together like tequila and tacos—except maybe Taco Tuesday and friends. Tequila Cazadores has cooked up the perfect accessory to help you put Taco Tuesday back on the menu: the ultimate Taco Tuesday margarita glass. These custom glasses are built to help you navigate the age-old problem of how to enjoy your margarita and taco simultaneously—by holding them both at the same time.

Anniversary: Did your anniversary go unnoticed the last two years? Have you and your partner fallen into a long-term relationship with your sweatpants and couch? Tequila Cazadores wants to bring the romance back by offering a couples spa package, wardrobe upgrade, and some other surprises.

Head to cazadores.com/caz100 to enter for a chance to claim back your missed celebrations.

"As a real tequila for real people, Tequila Cazadores wants to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime centennial anniversary milestone with our fans, and nothing brings us more joy than creating ways for consumers to make up for missed celebrations, both big and small, that they had to postpone or cancel over the last few years," said Jay Needham, Tequila Cazadores Brand Director.

The Cien Años Fiesta

To kick off #TheCaz100 celebrations, Tequila Cazadores will be hosting the ultimate Mexican fiesta in Brooklyn, NY on Wednesday, May 18th featuring special guest award-winning chef Aarón Sánchez, live music, cocktails, and Mexican-inspired bites.

But that's not all. During the fiesta, guests will have the chance to try their luck at Tequila Cazadores Lotería, a Mexican bingo game, to win unique prizes for celebrating those special moments that were missed over the last few years.

Last week, consumers were invited to register for the event on exploretock.com and the first 100 sign-ups will be joining Tequila Cazadores in person as they raise a glass to celebrate 100 years of one hard-working man's vision. All guests must be 21+ to attend.

For more information on Tequila Cazadores, please visit https://www.cazadores.com/ . Follow Tequila Cazadores on Facebook and Instagram #TheCaz100 for updates on how we are celebrating!

About Tequila CAZADORES®

Tequila CAZADORES® is one of the most popular premium tequilas in Mexico and the United States. In 1922, a hard-working visionary in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico perfected the Tequila CAZADORES® recipe. The same original secret recipe passed down by word of mouth for generations is still used today, 100 years later, to create every single bottle of the high quality, 100% agave tequila. Tequila CAZADORES® is made with 100% Blue Agave grown, harvested, and distilled in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, recognized as the premier agave growing region in the world, resulting in a smoother, more flavorful taste. The Tequila CAZADORES® brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International www.CAZADORES.com.

