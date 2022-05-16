Interos Operational Resilience Cloud Technology Certified as Coupa Business Spend Management Platform Ready

Operational Resilience Cloud Embedded App and Connector is Now Available in the Coupa App Marketplace, extending Coupa's platform and offering unparalleled supply chain visibility and risk management

ARLINGTON, Va., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interos, the fast-growing operational resilience company, today announced it will offer its AI-powered continuous supply chain risk management technology in the Coupa App Marketplace that connects businesses with certified, pre-built solutions. Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) certified the Interos Operational Resilience Cloud Embedded App and Connector for use within the Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM) Platform, which will help empower businesses to pre-emptively detect and eliminate risks within their supply chains and business spend operations.

With the Interos Embedded App and Connector, Coupa customers will be able to seamlessly access the largest knowledge graph of business relationships in the world. The Interos App provides real-time, sub-tier supply chain insights and instant visibility into continuously updated supplier risk scores, helping businesses evaluate new suppliers, review existing suppliers, and constantly monitor supplier network for potential risks and disruptions. The Coupa-Interos integration provides users access to six critical risk factors – finance, operations, restrictions, geopolitical, ESG, and cyber.

"Supply chains are increasingly interconnected and interdependent, and businesses must closely and continuously evaluate the vast networks of suppliers that fuel their operations," said Roger Goulart, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Alliances at Coupa. "The need to identify and proactively manage supplier risk is an imperative to drive growth and ensure market access. Customers and policymakers are also demanding that businesses take more responsibility for the environmental and social impact of their supply chains. We are proud to have Interos on the Coupa App Marketplace to help leaders address these issues across all dimensions of supplier risk."

As a certified CoupaLink solution, the In teros Operational Resilience Cloud Embedded App and Connector meets the requirements established by Coupa through its CoupaLink Partner Program and is available in the Coupa App Marketplace. The CoupaLink Partner Program enables software partners to build complementary solutions that easily connect into the Coupa platform. Customers benefit by discovering and connecting solutions to optimize their business spend and reducing business risk, while reducing the cost of third-party software integration.

"With continued disruption to industries across the globe, there is a greater need than ever for leaders to build resilience and proactively monitor their supply chains," said Robin Kearon, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Interos. "Connecting Interos' Operational Resilience Cloud Embedded App and Connector into the Coupa Business Spend Management Platform gives customers a streamlined experience. Business spend leaders can instantly identify and continuously monitor risks to suppliers – digital or physical – within the familiar and powerful interface they already use. We are proud to be part of the Coupa App Marketplace and a trusted CoupaLink technology partner. We look forward to our relationship with Coupa and helping customers thrive."

The integration further deepens the strategic relationship between the two companies. Last year Interos announced that Coupa has also invested in Interos through its Coupa Ventures fund, closing out the startup's $100 million Series C investment round, which vaulted it to Unicorn status with a valuation of more than $1 billion.

About Interos

Interos is the operational resilience company — reinventing how companies manage their supply chains and business relationships — through our breakthrough SaaS platform that uses artificial intelligence to model and transform the ecosystems of complex businesses into a living global map, down to any single supplier, anywhere. Reducing months of backward-looking manual spreadsheet inputs to instant visualizations and continuous monitoring, the Interos Operational Resilience Cloud helps organizations reduce risk, avoid disruptions, and achieve superior enterprise adaptability. Based in Arlington, VA Interos serves global clients with business-critical, independent relationships across their primary operational areas: supply chain, financial, cybersecurity, regulatory and ESG compliance, and geographical. The fast-growing private company is led by CEO Jennifer Bisceglie and supported by investors Kleiner Perkins, NightDragon, and Venrock. For more information, visit www.interos.ai .

