EY Announces Milind & Sayam Bagade of e-Emphasys as Entrepreneur Of The Year® Southeast Finalists

CARY, N.C. , May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Milind Bagade, Co-Founder & CEO, and Sayam Bagade, Co-founder & COO, of e-Emphasys Technologies, Inc. were named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Southeast Award finalists. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.

Milind and Sayam were selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact – among other core contributions and attributes.

"It is a privilege to be recognized as a finalist for this most prestigious award, and an honor to be named alongside other highly talented and successful individuals," said Sayam Bagade, Co-founder and COO. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication, professionalism, and social awareness demonstrated by our global team of 460+ passionate team members, the real heroes!"

e-Emphasys Technologies has experienced tremendous growth over the years, becoming one of the fastest growing enterprise software providers in the equipment distribution and rental industry. The fully integrated cloud platform is deployed at some of the world's leading companies, helping them to streamline processes, improve customer service, and better leverage data and analytics to positively impact operations.

"We are overwhelmed to be the recognition by Ernst & Young. There are so many people to thank along the way, but e-Emphasys' success is truly driven by our employees," said Milind Bagade, Co-founder and CEO. "We were convinced that the equipment distribution and rental industry held tremendous opportunities for digitization and process improvements that could be driven by the lessons learned in the manufacturing industry. Our goal was to be a complete Digital Transformation partner for our customers, providing a comprehensive, modern enterprise platform that would connect every level of their business through automation of workflows and better integration with key business partners such as OEM's. We're extremely proud to bring innovations such as Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality to the industry, leveraging IoT data to improve service levels and utilization of equipment. Our team is committed to continuous enhancement to ensure our solutions remain a source of competitive advantage for our customer base."

Regional award winners will be announced on June 15, 2022. The regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel, and National awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

About e-Emphasys Technologies

e-Emphasys Technologies Inc., is a global enterprise software provider for the equipment, heavy truck, and rental industries. e-Emphasys is exclusively focused on the Industrial Machinery and Equipment (IM&E) domain, providing services to dealers and rental companies, including several Fortune 500 customers. The e-Emphasys Dealer Management Platform incorporates a full suite of best-in-class technology including Business Intelligence and Reporting, CRM, Mobile Field Service Applications, Inspection Applications, eCommerce Customer Portals, RFID, Artificial Intelligence, IoT and Telematics. For more information, visit www.e-emphasys.com.

