ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Virtual Annual Meeting

Hosting Q1 Call at 5pm ET on Thursday, June 2, 2022

Virtual Annual Meeting to be Held on June 6th at 2pm ET (1pm CT)

TULSA, Okla., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announces that on Thursday, June 2, 2022 the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET. The Company will file its quarterly report on form 10-Q with the SEC later today and will issue a summary of its financial and operating results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2022 in a press release on the day of the call.

Investors interested in participating on the live First Quarter call can dial 1-866-372-4653 within the U.S. or 1-412-902-4217 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast at https://app.webinar.net/kGyrnlQ0VPX or on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.clearsign.com/overview.

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529 within the U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 from abroad. The conference ID is 5976170.The telephonic playback will be available for 7 days after the conference call.

Investors are also invited to attend the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders of ClearSign Technologies Corporation (the "Annual Meeting") on June 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Central Daylight Standard Time. In order to protect the health and safety of our shareholders and employees, the Annual Meeting will be completely virtual conducted live via the Internet. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting online. To participate in the Annual Meeting, visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CLIR2022 and enter the 16-digit control number included on your Notice of Internet Availability, proxy card, or voting instruction form. You may begin to log into the meeting platform beginning at 12:45 p.m. that day. Shareholders will also have the opportunity to submit questions during the Annual Meeting through the same link. A technical support telephone number will be posted on the log-in page of www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CLIR2022 you can call if you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting during the meeting.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™, and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

