beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español Now Available on YouTube TV

MIAMI, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español have officially launched on YouTube TV through the streaming service's Spanish Plan and Spanish Plus add-on. The launch of the Spanish-language channels serves as continued expansion and growth of distribution following the successful launch of beIN's English-language channels on the streaming service last year and further demonstrates demand for the network's world-class sports content. The Spanish-language flagship and ad-supported channels will bring beIN's robust library of live sports and original programming to YouTube TV viewers. The channels offer live sports, news, analysis, and highlights that bring viewers closer to the game and will be available via either the Spanish Plan for new subscribers at $24.99/month for the first six months, $34.99/month after, or the Spanish Plus add-on for existing YouTube TV Base Plan customers at $9.99/month for the first six months, $14.99/month after. Both packages offer a 7-day free trial.

This launch provides YouTube TV subscribers access to beIN's portfolio of world-class programming including live soccer coverage of the biggest soccer leagues and tournaments such as Ligue 1, SüperLig, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Coupe de France, CAF Champions League, and CAF Confederation Cup, among others, as well as Giro d'Italia, Pro Footvolley Tour and original programming including The Locker Room, Amigas y Rivales, and La Octava.

"beIN SPORTS continues its fan focus by furthering its distribution on YouTube TV to include its Spanish-language channels, allowing fans to access beIN SPORTS' family of networks with ease from coast to coast," said Antonio Briceño, Managing Director of beIN SPORTS North America. "The launch of beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español on YouTube TV comes at an exciting time as subscribers will now have access to Ligue 1 featuring Leo Messi in Paris Saint-Germain and the 2022 Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana tournaments as well as Giro d'Italia."

YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets viewers watch live and on-demand TV from 85+ top channels through a simple and award-winning experience. It offers live & local sports, news, shows, movies, and more, and can be watched on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer). Membership comes with free unlimited cloud DVR storage space to record all your favorites, personalized watch recommendations, and a family plan.

