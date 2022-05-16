ATW Announces Partnership with Tiger Crane

Partnership to bring best-in-class safety technology to CM Truck Beds® and Dakota Bodies™ offerings

ADDISON, Texas, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trailer World (ATW®) today announced an all-new partnership with Tiger Cranes, aligning two of America's leaders in crane body design and distribution. Through this new partnership, customers will find a structurally premium crane body that will provide customers a full range lifting capacity when working in the field. ATW is North America's leading manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of professional and consumer grade trailers, truck equipment, parts, and accessories.

The new crane body from CM Truck Beds and Dakota Bodies will also feature triple lined doors, heavy duty decks, and available C Tech cabinets to allow users to customize their storage solutions. These crane bodies will also feature the newly released remote control door locks as an option. The new body is available in both 60" and 84" cab-to-axle configurations with tall front vertical boxes available on the curb side of the body. Tiger Cranes allows installers and users a turnkey, technologically advanced, and easy-to-use solution for customers' crane body needs.

"As users have demanded a more user-friendly crane body, our engineering and design teams have worked hard to develop a body that gives users many features while maintaining a price point that is palatable in the marketplace," said Joe Lewis, Vice President of ATW Truck Equipment, parent company of CM Truck Beds and Dakota Bodies. "With the ability to plasma cut all crane platforms to seamlessly fit the Tiger Cranes assembly, we are significantly reducing installation time and therefore allowing our customers to get to work faster."

"We are continually changing and updating our Tiger Cranes offerings to offer our partners and customers the latest innovation," said Tim Henrich, National Sales Manager of Tiger Cranes. "We were one of the first to have a load management system built into the crane controller."

CM Truck Beds currently distributes its products through a network of over 300 distributors across North America. Dakota Bodies, based in Watertown, SD is America's leading Utility Body manufacturer, focusing on standard service bodies and custom utility bodies.

Tiger Cranes is based in Sioux Center, Iowa, the crane brand of Service Trucks International, a leading manufacturer of custom mechanics bodies. Founded in 1985, STI has a long history of providing premium quality lifting devices to the Truck Equipment industry.

About American Trailer World

American Trailer World (ATW®) is on the road to reinvent the trailer industry – we live and breathe trailers, right down to the last bolt. From humble beginnings in the Lone Star State, we've grown to become the largest manufacturer, retailer, and distributor of professional and consumer grade trailers, truck equipment, parts and accessories in North America. Brands include Big Tex®, Big Tex Trailer World, PJ Trailers®, Carry-On Trailer™, Dakota Bodies™, CM Truck Beds®, RC Trailers®, and BWise Trailers®, TexTrail Trailer Parts®, Wholesale Trailer Supply, and Marius Garon, Inc.

For more information, please visit CMTruckBeds.com or DakotaBodies.com.

Contact

Jeffrey Parr

ATW

jeff.parr@atw.com

