Zhihu Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 25, 2022

BEIJING, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhihu Inc. ("Zhihu" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZH and HKEX: 2390), the operator of Zhihu, a leading online content community in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, before the U.S. market open on May 25, 2022.

The Company's management will host a conference call on Wednesday May 25, 2022 at 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time (8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

All participants wishing to join the conference call must pre-register online using the link provided below. Once the pre-registration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, a passcode, and a unique registrant ID which can be used to join the conference call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Registration Link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10167344/f2d0c75040

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zhihu.com .

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call, until June 1, 2022, by dialling the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 1483549

About Zhihu Inc.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH and HKEX: 2390), the operator of Zhihu, a leading online content community where people come to find solutions, make decisions, seek inspiration, and have fun. We have been dedicated to expanding our content and service offerings to enable our users to explore and enjoy "fulfilling content" (有獲得感的內容) that broadens horizons, provides solutions, and resonates with minds. Since the initial launch in 2020, we have grown from a Q&A community into one of the top five comprehensive online content communities and the largest Q&A-inspired online community in China, both in terms of average mobile MAUs and revenue in 2019, 2020, and 2021, according to CIC. For more information, please visit https://ir.zhihu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Zhihu Inc.

Email: ir@zhihu.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Helen Wu

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: zhihu@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Phone: +1-212-481-2050

Email: zhihu@tpg-ir.com

