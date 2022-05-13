AKBA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Akebia Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 13, 2022

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Akebia between June 28, 2018 and September 2, 2020.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 13, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's lead investigational product candidate, vadadustat, was not as safe in treating non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease patients with anemia as defendants had represented; (ii) as a result, defendants overstated the clinical prospects of a Phase 3 clinical program for vadadustat; (iii) accordingly, defendants also overstated vadadustat's overall commercial and regulatory prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law