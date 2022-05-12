ZUM URGES SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO CORRECT RFP SCORING AND MOVE ON FROM CURRENT TROUBLED BUS VENDOR

SEATTLE, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zum's formal bid protest highlights a clear miscalculation in scoring that, when corrected, establishes Zum as the actual winner in the District's evaluation process, and the rightful vendor to be confirmed by the School Board.

If scored correctly, Zum would have been the clear winner in both bid processes and is ready to provide SPS families the safe, reliable, and modern transportation service they deserve. Zum offered Seattle Public Schools a lower price, an exceptional safety rating, and service that far exceeds First Student's long standing and well documented track record of poor performance. Districts like San Francisco and Oakland have already transitioned from First Student to Zum to modernize their student transportation, and Los Angeles recently announced its intention to do so as well.

We join a growing community of Seattle parents, leaders and student advocates in urging SPS to correct this scoring error and move quickly to recommend Zum to the ultimate decision makers on the Board. Further delays on top of this already fraught and prolonged process will only serve to harm SPS students.

It's time to transform the school busing system in Seattle. We offer parents an app to track their students' rides in real-time with pickup and dropoff notifications. We've proven our ability to rebuild workforces in cities that have been hit hard by driver shortages. We prioritize transparency and openly provide data on performance to ensure efficiency and save districts money. And we place safety and student-centered solutions at the heart of all we do.

Zum is ready to get to work as the trustworthy partner SPS and Seattle families deserve.

