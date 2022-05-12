Tarena to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 17, 2022

BEIJING, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood & adolescent quality education services in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on May 17, 2022. Tarena's management will host an earnings conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. on May 17, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. on May 17, 2022, Beijing Time). Participants can join the conference using the below options:

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-855-824-5644

Hong Kong, China: +852-3027-6500

Mainland China: 8009-880-563/400-821-0637

United Kingdom: 0800-026-1542

International: +1-646-722-4977

Passcode: 27103456#

Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

Joining the conference call via a live webcast:

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.tedu.cn/.

Listening to the conference call replay:

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until May 24, 2022:

United States: +1-646-982-0473

International: +61-2-8325-2405

Passcode: 520002317#

About Tarena International, Inc.

Tarena is a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood and adolescent quality education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers adult professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Its adult professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Tarena also offers childhood and adolescent quality education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students aged between three and eighteen.



