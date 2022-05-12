SPA's Darla Moon Wins WashingtonExec 2022 Chief Officer Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darla Moon, Chief Financial Officer for Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA), Inc., has won the WashingtonExec 2022 Chief Officer Award for private companies with annual revenue greater than $250 million. Her recent accomplishments include leading the complex financial integration of two new companies into SPA, further expanding SPA's unique platform for specialized advisory services.

As Chief Financial Officer, Darla Moon brings more than 25 years of experience to SPA in strategic planning, financial management, and program operations. Within SPA, Ms. Moon is responsible for all aspects of corporate finance operations, including internal and external financial reporting, ownership of cash, and financial risk. "Darla's talent, drive, and commitment to our mission have been a huge part of SPA's ongoing success. This prestigious award is well deserved and we are all thrilled for her," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier international provider of innovative and leading-edge solutions in support of complex National Security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics, Software Tool Development, System Engineering, Strategy, Policy and Compliance, and Program Management. SPA employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity policy; and Hypersonics.

