RV RETAILER IS OFFICIAL EXCLUSIVE MOTORCOACH PARTNER OF PETTY GMS

STATESVILLE, N.C., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petty GMS announced today a partnership with RV Retailer, LLC, a leading recreational vehicle retail company with 97 stores in 30 states, to become the "Official Motorcoach Partner" of its NASCAR Cup Series team for both sales and service.

"RV Retailer is proud to be associated with one of the sports all-time winning legends in Richard Petty along with his winning team in Petty GMS," said Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RV Retailer. "This relationship deepens our roots with our enthusiast base of customers we seek to serve in and around NASCAR. The engagement level of RVers at NASCAR events is incredible to see, as races have seen thousands attend NASCAR events live in their RV from race to race for a great family experience."

Whether visiting a state-of-the-art RV repair and service center or shopping for a new or used motorhome or towable trailer for your next grand adventure, RV Retailer strives to provide an exceptional experience. No matter where the journey begins, RV Retailer is ready to help get you on the road and ready to explore.

"Partnering with RV Retailer allows our front office team to have a place to base operations from while at the track each weekend," said Mike Beam, president of Petty GMS. "In addition, we will utilize the luxury motorcoach to host and entertain our partners. RV Retailer looks to provide an exceptional experience for all of their guests, and this partnership will allow us to do the same in return."

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues this weekend at Kansas Speedway, with Petty GMS drivers Ty Dillon and Erik Jones taking to the Kansas high banks on Sunday, May 15 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Watch live television coverage on FOX, while the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 carry the radio broadcast.

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 96 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

About Petty GMS:

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. The newly formed team brought together two storied organizations in December 2021. Over the last decade, owner Maury Gallagher built a victorious team, capturing two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championships, one ARCA Menards Series title, and two ARCA Menards Series East championships, as well as 65 wins and 235 top-five finishes across six series. Richard Petty, a member of the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2010, serves as Chairman of Petty GMS. Petty, known as "The King," accumulated over 200 wins and was the first of three drivers to win seven championships in the Cup Series. For more information, visit www.pettygms.com .

