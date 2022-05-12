Purchase Green Opens First Location in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchase Green Artificial Grass, North America's largest artificial grass landscape and leisure supplier – as well as a proud member of the Recreational Group (RG) family – announces the launch of their Orlando showroom and warehouse, their first location in Florida. Purchase Green Orlando opened on May 2nd - servicing areas such as Conway, Pine Hills, Azalea Park, and other surrounding cities. This location will also provide:

Purchase Green Artificial Grass (PRNewswire)

Swisstrax modular flooring to include:

Versa Court sports and game court surfacing

Ultra Base & Tour Links panels

The conveniently located facility will contain an extensive stock, providing customers with a readily available array of artificial turf options, as well as indoor and outdoor modular tile solutions. Through local installation partners, Purchase Green Orlando will offer turnkey services that provide customers with a new lawn, putting green, leisure court, etc. in a matter of days. With plans to further expand their footprint in Florida, the Orlando warehouse will provide support and infrastructure to future Florida-based sites, including Purchase Green franchisees.

Chad Larsen, Regional Vice President of Purchase Green, states:

"We're excited to bring direct and convenient PG access to our customers in Florida and establish the first of 3 eventual hubs for our distribution network to support upcoming locations in Tampa and Miami."

Capitalizing on its proximity to PG's domestic manufacturing facility in Dalton, Georgia, PG Orlando is in a remarkable location for providing its customers with better access to our line of American-made putting green, landscape, pet, and playground turf options. Moreover, with the state's water conservation efforts in full effect, artificial grass will be a reliable tool for homeowners and businesses.

As the Nation's Leading Artificial Grass Distributor, Purchase Green has come a long way from its first warehouse in Southern California. Today, Purchase Green continues to expand its outreach by providing sustainable artificial grass solutions and services to an ever-growing population. By placing education at the forefront of the business model, Purchase Green empowers its customers and provides them with the outstanding service they rightfully deserve. Orlando may be the first location west of the Mississippi, but it will not be the last. For more information on supplies, locations, and franchise opportunities , visit purchasegreen.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Purchase Green Artificial Grass