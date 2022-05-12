Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home

PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS™ OPENS NEW DALLAS DISTRIBUTION FACILITY

Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

DALLAS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS, a leader in serving and supporting the elevator industry, proudly announces the grand opening of its new Dallas distribution center:

TEXAS
May 13
10990 Petal St., Suite 700
Dallas, TX 75238

The recent acquisition of a huge inventory of components positions PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS to become the first elevator parts distribution company in Texas.

Our conveniently located distribution center offers same-day shipping and delivery as well as pick-up options. Our same-day delivery minimizes elevator downtime caused by out-of-service elevators.

With parts readily in stock, service companies nationwide can grow their businesses with convenient access to parts when they need them most. PEAK ELEVATOR PARTSalso carries a large assortment of obsolete components.

PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS is a division of PEAK Elevator, a privately owned company that has specialized in all sectors of the vertical transportation industry since 1980. With our forefront focus on customer service, PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS strives to set new standards and launch innovative parts procurement options to the elevator industry.

Please join PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS in celebrating our grand opening on May 13 in Dallas, Texas. Lunch served from 11 a.m.1 p.m. For more information or other inquiries, contact Brandon McGinnis or Natalie Twigg-Baetke at (800) 458-3726.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peak-elevator-parts-opens-new-dallas-distribution-facility-301546230.html

SOURCE Peak Elevator Parts

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.