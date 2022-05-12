PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS™ OFFERS SAME-DAY DELIVERY NATIONWIDE

DALLAS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS™ is on the rise, expanding its business with two new distribution facilities to serve a growing elevator industry nationwide.

May is a big month for PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS™, with grand openings scheduled in both Texas and Colorado:

TEXAS

May 13

10990 Petal St., Suite 700

Dallas, TX 75238

COLORADO

May 20

5405 W. 56th Ave., Unit F

Arvada, CO 80002

These locations are fully stocked to ship the essential parts that elevator service companies and mechanics need to reduce customer downtime and grow their businesses. In addition to shipping across the United States, the PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS™ new distribution centers offer same-day delivery and parts pick-up or shipping to clients nationwide for the fastest service available.

PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS™ is a division of PEAK Elevator™, a privately owned company that has specialized in all sectors of the vertical transportation industry since 1980. With our forefront focus on customer service, PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS™ strives to set new standards and launch innovative parts procurement options to the elevator industry.

Please join PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS™ in celebrating our May grand openings. For more information or other inquiries, contact Brandon McGinnis or Natalie Twigg-Baetke at (800) 458-3726.

