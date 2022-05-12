LogicMark, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) (the "Company" or "LogicMark") (formerly Nxt-ID, Inc.), a provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and IoT technology for the growing Care Economy, announces financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Summary results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 include the following:
- Revenue was $3.7 million, up 50% from the year-ago quarter.
- Gross profit was $2.2 million, up 52% from the same quarter last year. Gross margin was 60%, compared to 59% in the same quarter last year. The improvement in gross margin was due to lower inbound freight costs.
- Operating expenses were $3.5 million, compared to $2.3 million in the same quarter last year. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to higher selling, general and administrative expenses resulting from the Company increasing investment in new product development and a ramp up in our sales team.
- Operating loss was $1.3 million versus an operating loss of $800 thousand in the year-ago quarter, due primarily to higher operating expenses.
- Net loss was $1.3 million, compared to a net loss of $4.2 million in the same quarter last year. The $4.2 million loss in the prior year's quarter was negatively impacted by a warrant modification expense of $2.9 million.
- At quarter-end, the Company held $12.2 million in unrestricted cash, up from $12.0 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Chia-Lin Simmons, LogicMark's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This quarter begins a new chapter for LogicMark with revenues up and margins expanding. An increase in sales due to growth in our U.S. Veterans Health Administration business and customers upgrading to a 4G device has helped start the year strong with revenues growing 50%.
"We plan to continue this momentum into the second quarter when we launch our direct-to-consumer efforts. We also plan to launch new at-home and on-the-go solutions later this year and add monitored services to our offerings. The addition of a recurring revenue element to our business model is exciting. We're optimistic about our direction and excited to transform LogicMark into a technology company focused on building solutions for the new care economy," concluded Ms. Simmons.
Investor Call and SEC Filings
On May 12, 2022, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time, or 4:30 pm Eastern Time, a live webcast will be held to discuss the Company's financial and operations results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
To register and listen to the webcast, please visit the LogicMark Investor Relations website here, or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3vaywbcq.
For investors who wish to participate by telephone, please use the following dial-in credentials:
US/CANADA Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (877) 644-5287
US/CANADA Participant International Dial-In Number: (281) 973-6282
Conference ID: 7843876
The associated press release, SEC filings, and webcast replay witll also be accessible on the Company's investor relations website.
About LogicMark, Inc.
LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices and IoT technologies to create a Connected Care Platform. The Company's devices give people the ability to receive care at home and confidence to age in place. LogicMark revolutionized the PERS industry by incorporating two-way voice communication technology directly into its medical alert pendant and providing this life-saving technology at a price point that everyday consumers can afford. The Company's PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration and dealers/distributors. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the Company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company's business strategy. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; the Company's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing for its common stock; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.
Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
Investor@logicmark.com
LogicMark, Inc
BALANCE SHEETS
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current Assets
Cash
$12,224,887
$12,044,415
Restricted cash
210,118
210,131
Accounts receivable, net
133,262
98,749
Inventory, net
876,084
1,237,280
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
893,388
849,190
Total Current Assets
14,337,739
14,439,765
Property and equipment:
Equipment
404,925
410,444
Furniture and fixtures
78,268
35,761
Tooling and molds
9,427
9,427
492,620
455,632
Accumulated depreciation
(455,889)
(455,632)
Property and equipment, net
36,731
0
Right-of-use assets
232,569
248,309
Goodwill
10,958,662
10,958,662
Other intangible assets, net of amortization of $4,322,026 and $4,127,920, respectively
4,282,541
4,476,647
Total Assets
$29,848,242
$30,123,383
Liabilities, Series C Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$1,059,414
$492,431
Accrued expenses
766,313
849,285
Total Current Liabilities
1,825,727
1,341,716
Other long-term liabilities
367,387
385,196
Total Liabilities
2,193,114
1,726,912
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8)
Series C Preferred Stock
Series C Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share: 2,000 shares designated; 200 shares issued and
1,807,300
1,807,300
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share: 10,000,000 shares authorized
-
-
Series F Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share: 1,333,333 shares designated; 173,333 shares issued and
520,000
520,000
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 9,593,378 and 9,163,039 issued and
959
917
Additional paid-in capital
105,279,875
104,725,115
Accumulated deficit
(79,953,006)
(78,656,861)
Total Stockholders' Equity
25,847,828
26,589,171
Total Liabilities, Series C Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity
$29,848,242
$30,123,383
LogicMark, Inc.
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021 (1)
Revenues
$3,650,689
$2,438,682
Costs of goods sold
1,447,305
989,388
Gross Profit
2,203,384
1,449,294
Operating Expenses
Direct operating cost
474,442
244,669
Selling and marketing
189,207
80,123
Research and development
262,484
313,896
General and administrative
2,335,949
1,379,071
Other expense
30,084
10,568
Depreciation and amortization
194,363
203,857
Total Operating Expenses
3,486,529
2,232,184
Operating Loss
(1,283,145)
(782,890)
Other Income and (Expense)
Interest expense
-
(861,248)
Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan and accrued interest
-
303,710
Warrant modification expense
-
(2,881,729)
Total Other Expense, Net
-
(3,439,267)
Loss before Income Taxes
(1,283,145)
(4,222,157)
Income Tax (Expense) Benefit
-
-
Net Loss
(1,283,145)
(4,222,157)
Preferred stock dividends
(88,000)
(1,555,801)
Net Loss Applicable to Common Stockholders
(1,371,145)
(5,777,958)
Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted
(0.14)
(1.20)
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted
9,486,744
4,819,255
(1) Expenses in 2021 have been reclassified to conform to the 2022 presentation format
Nxt-ID, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net loss
(1,283,145)
(4,222,157)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation
257
16,012
Stock based compensation
629,802
40,000
Amortization of debt discount
-
77,800
Amortization of intangible assets
194,106
187,845
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
-
402,454
Non-cash charge for modification of warrant terms
-
2,881,729
Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Plan loans and accrued interest
(303,710)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(34,513)
66,045
Inventory
361,196
(13,128)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(44,198)
(80,715)
Accounts payable
566,983
(518,601)
Accrued expenses
(98,041)
463,660
Total Adjustments
1,575,591
3,219,391
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities
292,446
(1,002,766)
Cash flows from Investing Activities
Purchase of Equipment
(36,988)
Net Cash Used by Investing Activities
(36,988)
-
Cash flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from sale of common stock and warrants
-
6,670,494
Proceeds received in connection with issuance of Series E preferred stock, net
-
4,000,003
Term loan repayment
-
(5,515,625)
Fees paid in connection with equity offerings
-
(23,698)
Preferred Stock Dividends
(75,000)
-
Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities
(75,000)
5,131,174
Net Increase in Cash and Restricted Cash
180,459
4,128,408
Cash and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Year
12,254,546
4,537,546
Cash and Restricted Cash - End of Period
12,435,005
8,665,954
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:
Cash paid during the periods for:
Interest
-
$443,975
Taxes
-
$25,999
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Accrued fees incurred in connection with equity offerings
-
$20,458
Accrued preferred stock dividends
$107,933
$75,000
Common stock issued in connection with management incentive plans
-
$80,456
Conversion of Series E preferred stock to common stock
-
$4,000,003
