Leading North Carolina Accounting Firms Announce Merger to Establish Mountains to Coast Footprint

North Carolina CPA Firms DMJ & Co., PLLC and Johnson Price Sprinkle PA Merge as DMJPS PLLC

GREENSBORO and ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DMJ & Co., PLLC ("DMJ") and Johnson Price Sprinkle PA ("JPS") announced today that their professional accounting and advisory firms will become DMJPS PLLC effective June 1. This merger combines the skills and expertise of two North Carolina powerhouses: DMJ in the east and JPS in the west. The dynamic union extends the firm's footprint from North Carolina's mountains to the coast.

DMJPS was formed to create greater opportunities for their clients, people, and communities. The firm will offer business advisory, tax, and assurance services to businesses, their owners, and high wealth individuals. By combining teams and expanding services, strong client relationships, uncompromising commitment to service quality, and niche expertise are solidified statewide. Expanded services will include valuations, mergers and acquisitions, succession and exit planning, and healthcare practice consulting. The firm's expanded industries will include professional services, real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, and hospitality.

DMJPS will employ over 135 professionals, including 13 partners, and have 7 statewide office locations - Greensboro, Durham, Sanford, Wilmington, Asheville, Marion, and Boone. Benjamin Hamrick, JPS Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Gillis, DMJ Managing Partner, will serve in the role of Co-CEO. As a merged firm, DMJPS is projected to be a U.S. Top 200 accounting firm with a revenue of $24 million.

Mike Gillis, DMJ Managing Partner says, "By becoming DMJPS, we can utilize our collective strengths to become more specialized with greater horsepower. We will retain the personal service and approach we've always valued. Growth opens up new opportunities, and I'm excited about our future ready firm."

Benjamin Hamrick, JPS Chief Executive Officer says, "Our dedication to providing exceptional results and solutions to our clients and growth opportunities for our team members is unwavering. This announcement is based on the foundation of two exceptional firms with well-established relationships and shared commitment to our clients, team members, and communities. Nothing is more important than our expertise, integrity, and personal connections."

BE GREATER

DMJPS is committed to empowering its people and providing a positive and thriving environment. With an uncompromising commitment to clients and service quality, DMJPS was formed to make a positive impact with the guiding principle: be greater.

STRATEGIC AFFILIATIONS

DMJPS is an independently owned and operated member firm of CPAmerica, Inc. and Crowe Global providing clients access to a top-10 global accounting network. In addition, DMJPS is an independent member of the largest alliance of accounting, law, and consulting firms, Geneva Group International.

ABOUT DMJ & CO., PLLC

Established in 1949, DMJ & Co., PLLC (DMJ) is a nationally ranked Top 300 U.S. firm serving corporate and individual clients. DMJ's philosophy―personal attention, verifiable results—is the cornerstone of the firm's practice with client relationships often going beyond the scope of traditional accounting and auditing services.

ABOUT JOHNSON PRICE SPRINKLE PA

Established in 1955, Johnson Price Sprinkle PA (JPS) is a Western North Carolina accounting and advisory firm recognized for its innovative financial solutions and as a top Best Employer in North Carolina. JPS helps privately-held businesses and their owners position themselves for long-term success through technical expertise, a personal service approach and relationship style, and, a network of local, state, national and international resources.

