Keep drains clear with three practical tips

Champion Plumbing advises Oklahoma City residents to watch what goes in their plumbing systems

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Plumbing, a leading provider of plumbing services to the Oklahoma City area, understands the frustration that can be caused by clogged drains. From toilet issues to costly plumbing repairs, clogged drains can create time-consuming inconveniences for homeowners.

Champion Plumbing is looking to help local homeowners by recommending three tips to help keep drains clear. (PRNewswire)

"At some point or another, we've all had issues with clogged drains," said Brent Harpole, co-owner of Champion Plumbing. "Not only can they prevent us from performing daily household tasks, but they can also be costly if not treated properly. The best way to prevent these repairs is to take proactive steps to prevent clogs from happening altogether."

Harpole and the Champion Plumbing crew are looking to help local homeowners by recommending these three tips to keep drains clear:

Properly dispose of grease and food scraps: Contrary to popular belief, homeowners cannot dispose of everything down a drain or in the garbage disposal. For example, cooking grease can solidify quickly in drains and cause major clogs. Food, like coffee grounds and potato peels, can also be problematic for plumbing systems. These items, even if run through a garbage disposal, can become lodged in pipes and create clogs.

Don't flush sanitary wipes: While it may appear that sanitary wipes are harmless, they can create major issues if flushed down the toilet. Sanitary wipes, paper towels and even flushable wipes are not designed to go down the toilet. They do not break down and dissolve in pipes, which can cause substantial build-up in pipes.

Consider drain screen: Hair and soap scum are two catalysts for shower drain problems. These items can be washed down the drain and create clogs. To help prevent this from happening, homeowners should consider purchasing a drain screen. This helps water flow freely down the drain while catching hair and soap scum at the surface.

"Many clogs can be prevented before they occur if we stay cognizant of what we put in our drains," Harpole said. "By simply canning your cooked grease or throwing sanitary wipes in the garbage, you are already taking steps to prevent future clogs and costly repairs."

For more information on Champion Plumbing, please visit https://callthechamps.com/.

About Champion Plumbing

Started in 2015, Champion Plumbing is led by the husband-and-wife duo of Leslie and Brent Harpole. Champion provides plumbing and water quality services to the residents of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and surrounding areas. The team specializes in water heater services, drain cleaning, garbage disposals, water filtration systems and backflow repair. The company is dedicated to giving back to the local community in addition to helping them with their plumbing needs. Contact them at 405-544-2876 or visit https://www.callthechamps.com

