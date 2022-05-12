Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine Welcomes New Board Member

PASADENA, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine recently announced that David G. Nichols, MD, MBA has joined the school's Board of Directors. Dr. Nichols will work alongside fellow board members, who are leaders and innovators across medical education, technology, business, and healthcare to further the school's mission to provide a world-class medical education that ignites a passion for learning, a desire to serve, and an unwavering commitment to improve the health and well-being of diverse patients and communities.

Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine logo (PRNewsfoto/Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine) (PRNewswire)

"We are incredibly honored for Dr. Nichols to join the Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine community and Board of Directors," said Mark Schuster, MD, PhD, Founding Dean and Chief Executive Officer. "Dr. Nichols has been a dedicated patient advocate and an inspiring leader in his commitment to equity, inclusion, and diversity in child and adolescent health. And his over three decades of medical education leadership experience will be a rich resource for our school."

Dr. Nichols served as the President and CEO of the American Board of Pediatrics for nearly a decade retiring in December 2021. In his role, he oversaw certification of approximately 80,000 pediatricians and pediatric subspecialists. Prior to his tenure with The American Board of Pediatrics, Dr. Nichols was a member of the faculty for more than thirty years at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine where he served as the Director of the Pediatric ICU, Division Director, and Professor of Pediatric Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, and was named the Mary Wallace Stanton Professor and Vice Dean for Education. In addition to leading student-focused programs for professional and personal development, he was responsible for establishing the design of that school's medical education building and simulation center. Dr. Nichols earned his bachelor's degree from Yale University, his MD degree from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and his MBA from The John Hopkins University Carey School of Business.

"After spending many years of my career in medical education as well as advocating for children's health and health equity, I am thrilled for the opportunity to join the Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine board alongside brilliant minds who are dedicated to furthering the school's forward-thinking approach to medical education and inspiring future patient advocates," said Dr. David Nichols. " I am honored to be part of this esteemed group and look forward to sharing my expertise with an institution that prioritizes a future of better health outcomes for all."

"Dr. Nichols has made a positive difference for physicians' and patients' lives, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the board. His deep experience will help us advance our mission to develop compassionate healers, lifelong learners and courageous leaders," said Holly Humphrey, MD, MACP, Chair of the KPSOM Board of Directors.

Dr. Nichols has authored several textbooks on pediatric health and has trained nearly 60 pediatric critical care fellows. His lectures and teachings have spanned the globe. The American Pediatric Society and the National Medical Association have named annual national awards in his honor, including the new David G. Nichols Health Equity Award and the David G. Nichols Educational Symposium grant.

About the Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine

The Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine is devoted first and foremost to offering an outstanding, forward-thinking medical education. Its curriculum is built on the three pillars of Biomedical Science, Clinical Science, and Health Systems Science. Students think broadly about the ways care can be more effective for everyone and learn how to advocate for better health in homes, school, workplaces, neighborhoods, and society. The school incorporates many of the most innovative and effective educational practices available today and gives students the opportunity to learn from the physicians and care teams in Kaiser Permanente's integrated healthcare system. The school's future physicians learn the knowledge and skills essential to the highest quality patient care and to the transformation of nation's healthcare so that all people thrive. Learn more at http://medschool.kp.org/.

