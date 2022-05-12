John F. Stratton Jr. Joins Radiance Technologies as SME for Intel Strategy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies (Radiance) is excited to announce the hiring of John F. Stratton Jr. as SME for Intel Strategy. Recently retired from his role as Defense Intelligence Senior Executive with the Office of Naval Intelligence, Mr. Stratton has over 32 years of experience in progressively responsible positions within the National Intelligence Community. As a member of the CEO's Strategy Team, Mr. Stratton will lead, direct, assist, and develop efforts in existing contracts and the creation of new areas of business related to Scientific and Technical Intelligence (S&TI); provide oversight and development of these areas and personnel supporting contracts that lead to innovative all source analysis solutions for our customers; develop relationships with current and prospective customers including senior U.S. military and civilian program representatives, U.S. allied partners, and other commercial activities.

"I am very excited to join Radiance Technologies. Radiance has a great culture, balancing mission focus and vision with a strong emphasis on the professional and personal growth of our employees. I'm excited to provide our customers with a diverse and innovative approach to delivering capabilities and supporting our nation in strategic competition," said Stratton.

Mr. Stratton is a highly decorated officer with numerous awards from multiple agencies for achievements both military and civilian. He is a veteran of Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Joint Endeavor, Deny Flight, Deliberate Force, Allied Force, Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, and Noble Eagle. He was the senior representative from Naval Intelligence in the creation and design of the Certified Defense All-Source Analyst (CDASA) Program along with serving as Senior Representative in numerous hearings and briefings to Congress on a variety of topics. Most recently, he was the first Director of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force (UAPTF). The UAPTF delivered an interagency "whole of government" approach to standardize collection and reporting of sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena.

"Jay's extensive experience in the Intelligence Community will be valuable in identifying and cultivating new strategic teaming opportunities within both industry and government," said Radiance President Tim Tinsley. "His wealth of knowledge will ensure Radiance's Scientific and Technical Intelligence efforts will continue to grow."

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 950 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

