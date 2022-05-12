Integrated Dental Organization Espire Dental Acquires Colorado-Based Meadows Dental Group

With the addition of Meadows Dental Group, Espire Dental expands to 20 practices

DENVER, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Espire Dental, a fast growing, doctor-led Integrated Dental Organization (IDO), is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of Meadows Dental Group in Lone Tree, CO.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Denver, CO, Espire Dental is raising the bar within the dental industry through its current footprint of 20 practices located throughout Colorado, California, Oklahoma and Wyoming. The company is actively seeking and acquiring practices with a clinical philosophy that focuses on the patient experience, while placing significant emphasis on elevated, quality clinical care and true employee fulfillment. The addition of this new Colorado practice bolsters Espire's position in the Denver market while broadening the quality of dental care available to patients throughout the state.

Tim Hill, CEO of Espire Dental, is excited about the alignment with the new practice. "It's wonderful to partner with a practice and team as committed to excellent patient experience and elevated clinical care as we are. This highly visible location fits perfectly within our existing footprint in Denver, and we are excited to work together with Drs. O'Leary and Peppler to elevate the quality of dental care for more patients in the southern part of town."

Dr. Joseph O'Leary, D.D.S., is the founder of Meadows Dental Group. He and his partner Dr. Scott Peppler have assembled an excellent team of doctors and team members to serve the south Denver Metro area and their practice is a natural fit with Espire. "I knew very early after meeting the team at Espire, that they were the best fit for our practice, team and patients. We are proud to be joining with a great business partner who will not only help our practice grow, but will support the elevation of our patient experience as well," said Dr. O'Leary said.

Espire Dental provides world-class support in operations, clinical training, human resources, marketing and finance, allowing Espire's dentists to focus all their attention on patient care and elevating their clinical team members' everyday experience as a valued employee. For Tim Hill, the idea of providing business support to practices while also driving elevated patient and team experiences, is what makes Espire different from other support partners.

Espire Dental is a group of practices founded by doctors with a vision to create something extraordinary: a dental setting where excellence in dentistry meets inspired hospitality. Espire is pioneering a new practice category, operating as an Integrated Dental Organization (IDO) instead of a DSO to create a large, top quality and unique group practice operating under a single, trusted brand. With a focus on elevated quality care, multi-specialty and creating exceptional experiences for patients and employees, Espire believes that when you love what you do, work does not feel like work. Espire is a fast-growing group of 20 practices, looking to build its presence in the Western United States. Learn more at www.espiredental.com.

