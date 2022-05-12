Experienced Hawaii Executive Rudy R. Marilla Named President of MDX Hawai'i

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rudy R. Marilla, MBA, MPH, has been named President of MDX Hawai'i, an agilon health company. Marilla will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations and managing profits and losses.

"We are delighted to welcome Rudy Marilla to MDX Hawai'i," says Michael Demand, Senior Vice President of Markets Operations for agilon health. "He has extensive managerial and operational experience in the Hawaii market as well as the energy and intellect to take the business to the next level."

Since 2017, Marilla has served in various management positions with Hawaii Medical Services Association (HMSA) in Honolulu. Most recently, Marilla was President at Integrated Services Incorporated, a for-profit subsidiary of HMSA that invests in provider entities with the mission to accelerate healthcare transformation through collaboration in the communities they serve. In this role, his numerous accomplishments included the development of a various innovative senior care programs. He also developed a joint-ventured advanced primary care model with a local health system and various kidney care programs.

Prior to his tenure with HMSA, Marilla was Vice President of Clinical Operations, Contracting and Community Benefit for Kaiser Permanente, Hawaii Region, and he spent several years on the mainland in various strategy, marketing, and operational roles with several companies, including Kaiser Permanente, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Deloitte Consulting and Eli Lilly & Company.

Marilla earned a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, Chicago, and a Master of Public Health from the University of California Los Angeles School of Public Health. In addition, he was invited to participate in the Executive Leadership Program at Harvard Business School.

He presently serves as a program director and is a frequent lecturer for the John A Burns School of Medicine Department of Surgery and codesigned a new highly rated Business of Healthcare Lecture series for the surgical residents.

Included among his many recognitions and awards, Marilla was named a Pacific Business News "Forty under Forty" and received the California State Baldrige Gold Award for Kaiser Foundation Hospital, San Diego.

About MDX Hawai'i

Headquartered in Honolulu, MDX Hawai'i, an agilon health company, has over 34 years of experience serving the people of Hawaii. The MDX Hawai'i Physician Network encompasses over 630 top primary care physicians, and 2,200 leading specialists, hospitals, and ancillary providers. The physicians and providers in the MDX Hawai'i network provide quality care for the members of Humana HMO, Humana PPO, and UnitedHealthcare AARP Medicare Advantage PPO plans on Oahu, Maui, and Kauai. MDX Hawai'i is committed to providing outstanding healthcare options and services and helping seniors in Hawaii lead healthy lives. For more information, visit www.MDXHawaii.com.

About agilon health

agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating at scale how physician groups transition to a value-based Total Care Model for senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, and process and access to a peer network that allow physician groups to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the healthcare system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities and empowered doctors. agilon is the trusted partner in 17 diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation's best physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information go to www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

