CAMTEK ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022

Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago

Record revenue of $77.2 million; $150m in orders since the beginning of 2022

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Camtek Logo

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2022

  • Record quarterly revenues of $77.2 million; a 35% increase year-over-year;
  • GAAP operating income of $19.5 million; non-GAAP operating income of $22.2 million, representing an operating margin of 25.3% and 28.8% respectively;
  • GAAP net income of $18.4 million and non-GAAP net income of $21.0 million

Forward-Looking Expectations

Management expects continued growth for the second quarter with revenues to be $77-80 million.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "We have started 2022 with strong results and we are continuing to experience an impressive flow of orders. Despite the negative global geopolitical environment and the ongoing COVID-19 implications, specifically the lockdown in Shanghai area, the Company has received orders from China and from other territories of more than $150 million since the beginning of the year. The orders were received from a broad range of customers and will be used for various applications such as Advanced Interconnect Packaging including DRAM, Front End and CIS. This strengthens our expectations for another record year with year-over-year revenue growth of mid to high teens."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $77.2 million. This compares to first quarter 2021 revenues of $57.4 million, a growth of 35%.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $39.9 million (51.7% of revenues), up 38% compared to a gross profit of $29.0 million (50.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $40.2 million (52.0% of revenues), up 38% compared to a gross profit of $29.1 million (50.7% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021.

Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $19.5 million (25.3% of revenues), an increase of 36% compared to an operating profit of $14.4 million (25.1% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021.

Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $22.2 million (28.8% of revenues), an increase of 42% compared to $15.6 million (27.2% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $18.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $21.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $14.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, as of March 31, 2022, were $428.3 million compared to $429.9 million as of December 31, 2021. During the first quarter, the Company used net operating cash of $0.4 million, mainly due to a one-time tax payment and the timing of collection.

Conference Call

Camtek will host a video conference call/webinar today via Zoom, May 12, 2022, at 9:00 am ET (16:00 Israel time).

Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the webinar, please register using the following link, which will email the link with which to access the video call:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8116486597123/WN_-FFiSVPcT_C1J-LvZxWSLg

For those wishing to listen via phone, following registration, the dial-in link will be sent.

For those unable to participate, a recording will be available on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com within a few hours after the call.

A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Camtek Ltd. ("we," "us" and "our"). Forward-looking statements include our expected revenues for the second and third quarter of 2022 and can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including as a result of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global markets and on the markets in which we operate, including the risk of the continuation of disruptions to our and our customers', providers', business partners' and contractors' businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; our expectations regarding sufficiency of cash on hand; our dependency upon the semiconductor industry and the risk that unfavorable economic conditions or low capital expenditures may negatively impact our operating results; anticipated trends and impacts related to industry component and substrate shortages; the future purchase, use, and availability of components supplied by third parties; impurities and other disruptions to our customers' operations, which could lower production yields or interrupt manufacturing, and could result in the cancellation or delay of purchase of our products; the highly competitive nature of the markets we serve, some of which have dominant market participants with greater resources than us; the rapid evolvement of technology in the markets in which we operate, and our ability to adequately predict these changes or keep pace with emerging industry standards; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of our business in certain countries in the Asia Pacific Region, particularly China (which is our largest territory), Taiwan and Korea; changing industry and market trends; reduced demand for our products; the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market; increased competition in the industry; price reductions; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the SEC.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; and  (ii) tax settlement expenses, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)



March 31,

December 31,


2022

2021


U.S. Dollars (In thousands)

Assets






Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

76,254

241,943

Short-term deposits

307,000

156,000

Trade accounts receivable, net

72,489

57,825

Inventories

63,844

58,759

Other current assets

6,913

5,653




Total current assets

526,500

520,180










Long-term deposits

45,000

32,000

Long term inventory

5,238

5,150

Deferred tax asset, net

187

227

Other assets, net

311

190

Property, plant and equipment, net

28,823

25,400

Intangible assets, net

595

610




Total non-current assets

80,154

63,577




Total assets

606,654

583,757




Liabilities and shareholders' equity






Current liabilities



Trade accounts payable

37,883

33,550

Other current liabilities

52,941

56,137




Total current liabilities

90,824

89,687




Long term liabilities



Other long-term liabilities

6,224

5,800

Convertible notes

194,936

194,643


201,160

200,443




Total liabilities

291,984

290,130




Commitments and contingencies






Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at
March 31, 2022 and at December 31, 2021;



45,974,069 issued shares at March 31, 2022 and 45,939,019 at
December 31, 2021;



43,881,693 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 43,846,643 at
December 31, 2021

 

172

 

172

Additional paid-in capital

179,247

176,582

Retained earnings

137,149

118,771


316,568

295,525

Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of March 31, 2022 and
December 31, 2021)

 

(1,898)

 

(1,898)




Total shareholders' equity

314,670

293,627




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

606,654

583,757


Camtek Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share data)



Three months ended

Year ended


March 31,

December 31,


2022

2021

2021


U.S. dollars (In thousands)





Revenues

77,166

57,352

269,659

Cost of revenues

37,308

28,375

132,315





Gross profit

39,858

28,977

137,344





Operating expenses:




Research and development

7,677

5,478

23,473

Selling, general and administrative

12,655

9,100

42,973





Total operating expenses

20,332

14,578

66,446





Operating profit

19,526

14,399

70,898





Financial income, net

633

386

1,030





Income before incomes taxes

20,159

14,785

71,928





Income tax expense

(1,781)

(1,425)

(11,651)





Net income

18,378

13,360

60,277









Basic net earnings per share

0.42

0.31

1.38









Diluted net earnings per share

0.39

0.30

1.34





Weighted average number of




  ordinary shares outstanding:








Basic

43,852

43,289

43,644





Diluted

48,146

44,478

45,035

Camtek Ltd.

Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results

(In thousands, except share data)



Three months ended

 March 31,

Year ended

December 31,



2022

2021

2021



U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars







Reported net income attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis

 

 

18,378

 

13,360

 

60,277

Tax settlement (1)

-

-

5,305

Share-based compensation

2,665

1,211

5,815

Non-GAAP net income

21,043

14,571

71,397





Non –GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted

 

 

0.44

 

0.33

 

1.59

Gross margin on GAAP basis

51.6%

50.5%

50.9%

Reported gross profit on GAAP basis

 

39,858

28,977

137,344

Share-based compensation

302

128

653

Non- GAAP gross margin

52.0%

50.7%

51.2%

Non-GAAP gross profit

40,160

29,105

137,997





Reported operating income

attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis

 

19,526

 

14,399

 

70,898

Share-based compensation

2,665

1,211

5,815

Non-GAAP operating income

22,191

15,610

76,713

(1)  In February 2022 the Company reached a settlement with the Israeli Tax Authorities and in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, recorded a one-time tax expense in respect of its historical exempt earnings.

CAMTEK LTD.

Moshe Eisenberg, CFO
Tel: +972 4 604 8308
Mobile: +972 54 900 7100
moshee@camtek.com

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS  

GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040
camtek@gkir.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camtek-announces-results-for-the-first-quarter-of-2022-301545911.html

SOURCE Camtek Ltd

