AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

WARREN, Ohio, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex:AWX) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022.
Net operating revenues in the first quarter of 2022 were $14.3 million compared with $15.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2021. For the first quarter of 2022, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.32 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.18 in the first quarter of 2021.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Net operating revenues:
Waste management services
$ 9,339
$ 11,150
Food, beverage and merchandise sales
1,665
1,341
Other golf and related operations
3,305
2,622
Total golf and related operations
4,970
3,963
Total net operating revenues
14,309
15,113
Costs and expenses:
Waste management services operating costs
7,578
8,701
Cost of food, beverage and merchandise
748
593
Golf and related operations operating costs
4,055
2,921
Depreciation and amortization expense
829
764
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,265
2,280
Operating loss
(1,166)
(146)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(278)
(297)
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
1,087
Other income, net
64
87
Income (loss) before income taxes
(1,380)
731
Provision for income taxes
20
43
Net income (loss)
(1,400)
688
Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
(138)
(28)
Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders
$ (1,262)
$ 716
Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:
Basic net income (loss) per share
$ (0.32)
$ 0.18
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$ (0.32)
$ 0.18
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,899
3,899
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
3,899
3,945
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,430
$ 3,254
Accounts receivable, net
10,737
9,933
Unbilled membership dues receivable
760
578
Inventories
1,358
1,105
Prepaid expenses
1,180
996
Other current assets
44
105
Total current assets
16,509
15,971
Property and equipment, net
54,496
53,338
Property and equipment under finance leases, net
5,301
5,390
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,588
1,598
Restricted cash
676
1,696
Noncurrent deferred tax asset
8
8
Other assets, net
35
36
Total assets
$ 78,613
$ 78,037
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long term debt
$ 1,140
$ 1,126
Current portion of obligations under finance leases
157
167
Current portion of obligations under operating leases
519
534
Accounts payable
10,196
10,164
Accrued payroll and other compensation
1,261
797
Accrued income taxes
74
67
Other accrued taxes
474
541
Deferred membership dues revenue
4,943
3,363
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
1,381
1,265
Total current liabilities
20,145
18,024
Long term debt, net of current portion
19,086
19,376
Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
493
496
Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion
1,069
1,064
Asset retirement obligation
100
100
Equity:
Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity
37,808
39,069
Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
(88)
(92)
Total shareholders' equity
37,720
38,977
Total liabilities and equity
$ 78,613
$ 78,037
