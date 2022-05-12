AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION SPRING GALA CELEBRATES OUTSTANDING HONOREES

Gala honors Pharmaceutical Leader AbbVie, Inc. and Industry Innovator Evommune

Event Funds Cutting-Edge Medical Research and Educational Programs Promoting Skin Health and Sun Safety to Youth

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, American Skin Association (ASA) held their virtual Spring Gala and presented awards to two outstanding honorees and celebrated another successful year of funding research and educating youth on skin health. The gala is attended annually by their loyal supporters and donors, including philanthropists, business leaders, and many renowned physicians from the field of dermatology.

Howard P. Milstein, Chairman of ASA, said, "ASA is proud to honor AbbVie and Evommune for their important work in the field of dermatology and their outstanding commitment to medical advancements. Both share in ASA's critical mission of finding cures for skin diseases, and we sincerely appreciate their continued support of our efforts."

This year, awards were presented to the following:

Global biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. received the 2022 Distinguished Corporate Leadership Award. The award was presented by Mark Lebwohl, MD, Dean of Clinical Therapeutics for the Department of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and was accepted by AbbVie's Vice President of Dermatology, Michael Rancourt. AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. The company's identity is shaped by the work done to produce innovative medicines, continually investing in its pipeline, and giving back to create healthier, more vibrant communities.

The 2022 Corporate Innovation Award was presented by Emma Guttman-Yassky, MD, PhD, Waldman Professor and System Chair of Dermatology and Immunology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and James Krueger, MD, PhD, David Martin Carter Professor in Clinical Investigation and Co-Director of the Center for Clinical and Translational Science at The Rockefeller University. Luis Peña, Co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Evommune, accepted the award. Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of transformative medicines for inflammatory diseases. The company leverages its innovative, tissue-based approach to advance insights and accelerate the development of these transformative therapies.

President of ASA, Dr. David Norris, said, "I congratulate AbbVie and Evommune on these well-deserved honors! We are immensely proud of the work ASA is doing. We look forward to continuing to build strong corporate partnerships, as we work to provide hope to those suffering from skin diseases."

For thirty-five years, ASA and its affiliates have funded over $50 million in grants to support the work of more than 300 promising young scientists. Recipients have gone on to become top researchers in their fields, working on breakthrough efforts to prevent, detect, and treat skin cancer and other skin diseases. More than 100 million Americans – one-third of the U.S. population – suffer from skin disorders. The critical research funded by ASA addresses not only the causes and treatments of melanoma, vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and other skin diseases, but also promises remarkable breakthroughs in the search for long-sought-after cures.

ASA's educational mission is no less crucial. The organization continues to support the SPOTS (Sun Protection Outreach Teaching by Students) program, a free community outreach program designed to teach students from preschool through high school about the importance of early detection and prevention of skin cancer. ASA's educational contributions are part of a growing worldwide understanding of the importance of skin health awareness.

Dave Price, NBC's Emmy-winning weather anchor, acted as the event's Master of Ceremonies. Price, who has emceed the event in previous years, was a wonderful addition to the exciting evening.

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians, and scientists, ASA has evolved over thirty-five years as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and other skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans – one-third of the U.S. population – afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health, particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. ASA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit americanskin.org.

American Skin Association has earned Candid's Seal of Platinum Transparency.

