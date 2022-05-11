TradePMR Earns Highest Satisfaction Score Among Custodial Platforms in 2022 T3/Inside Information Survey

Financial advisors also ranked the Fusion platform the top Online Portfolio Management Tool.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider for RIAs, received the highest average advisor satisfaction rating from more than 4,495 financial advisors for its Fusion platform in both the Custodial Platforms and Online Portfolio Management categories. These rankings were highlighted in the T3/Inside Information Survey1, an annual survey distributed and analyzed by industry veterans Joel Bruckenstein and Bob Veres that was released at the T3 Advisor Conference in Denton, Texas. The survey results were collected from December 2021 through March 2022.

The Fusion platform received an average rating of 8.93 out of 10 in the Custodial Platforms category. 8.93 marks the highest recorded satisfaction rating among all providers in the Custodial Platforms category since it was introduced in the survey in 2018, breaking the record set by TradePMR at 8.65 out of 10 in the 2021 survey2. The other highest historical ratings since the category was introduced were 8.12 in 20183, 8.31 in 20194 (secured by TradePMR), and 8.57 in 20205.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the RIAs using our Fusion technology every day," said Robb Baldwin, founder and CEO of TradePMR. "Supporting advisors' growth through white-glove service and advanced technology is at the core of our offering – hearing that this dedicated focus is resonating with advisors is both powerful and humbling."

In addition to this high rating in the Custodial Platforms category, TradePMR received an average score of 9.26 out of 10 in the Online Portfolio Management category in the 2022 report. This was the highest score in the category, and one of the highest satisfaction scores of any platform across all of the survey's categories.

"When we started our RIA, we spoke to several different custodial service providers - we went with TradePMR because of the service platform," said David Hohimer, Managing Partner at Hohimer Wealth Management. "For us, the differentiation was TradePMR's service. In hindsight, it looks like we were right. Over the last 36 months, we were dealing with a lot of different issues - headwinds most RIAs have faced during the pandemic. Whenever I needed something, I was able to call and immediately speak with an associate that could help me tackle any issue right away."

Over the past year, the TradePMR team has focused on delivering technology expansions that can help to further streamline advisor operations. In addition to technology upgrades, the firm has continued to evaluate and evolve its approach to service. This focus on service has led the firm to make significant investments in operational infrastructure and human capital, adding talented employees in the firm's Gainesville and Tampa, Fla. offices, as well as remote workers located across the country.

"Being the top-rated custodial platform three of the last four years is no coincidence – TradePMR is a firm that is dedicated to delivering high-quality service and technology," said Joel Bruckenstein, founder of T3 Technology Tools for Today. "As RIAs look to further streamline their operations and upgrade their technology, TradePMR deserves be on the list of prospective custodial platforms. TradePMR continues to expand and enhance its Fusion platform while delivering a service level that evidently stands out to advisors."

About TradePMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately-held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

Neither David Hohimer nor Joel Bruckenstein are affiliated with TradePMR. Securities offered through TradePMR. Neither David Hohimer nor Joel Bruckenstein received compensation for their endorsement of TradePMR.

