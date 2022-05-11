Monsanto Roundup Cancer Victims Buoyed by Solicitor General Urging U.S. Supreme Court to Reject Company's Appeal of Jury Award

Trial lawyer Majed Nachawati calls on chemical giant to end delay tactics, respect jury verdicts over cancer-causing weedkiller

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of cancer victims welcomed news that the U.S. solicitor general has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to end attempts by chemical giant Bayer (OTCMKTS: BAYZF, BAYRY) and its Monsanto subsidiary to shirk responsibility for potentially billions of dollars in legal damages from its cancer-causing Roundup weedkiller.

In December, the Supreme Court delayed consideration of Bayer Monsanto's appeal of a $25 million jury verdict and instead asked Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar to advise the court, which generally gives deference to the government lawyer's conclusions. On Tuesday, the solicitor general recommended the Supreme Court decline to review the matter.

Trial lawyer Majed Nachawati called on the corporation to end the delay tactics and respect jury verdicts that have found the glyphosate-based weedkiller responsible for cancer. He argues that thousands of related pending lawsuits also must move forward.

"Bayer and Monsanto have reached the end of the line," said Mr. Nachawati. "Too many cancer victims have died waiting for Bayer to take these cases seriously. It's time for action, and that starts with settling these lawsuits and adding warning labels to Roundup weedkiller."

Mr. Nachawati and the Fears Nachawati law firm represent more than 4,000 individuals who have developed non-Hodgkins lymphoma after using Roundup. The Dallas-based trial lawyer has been an outspoken voice against Monsanto's attempts to circumvent the settlements of thousands of related lawsuits consolidated in multidistrict litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

Three bellwether trials have produced multimillion-dollar verdicts, finding that exposure to the herbicide caused cancer. All three verdicts have been affirmed on appeal. A $25 million verdict for California resident Edwin Hardeman is the case that Monsanto has appealed to the Supreme Court.

The multidistrict litigation is In re: Bayer Roundup Products Liability Litigation, case number 3:16-md-02741.

Mr. Nachawati represents individuals in mass-tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation. The Fears Nachawati law firm is one of the largest and most diverse products liability law firms in the nation. The firm is ranked No. 1 nationally in products liability filings in federal court over the past three years, according to Lex Machina. For more information visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com.

