Greenland Technologies to Report First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on Monday, May 16, 2022

Greenland Technologies to Report First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on Monday, May 16, 2022

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Monday, May 16, 2022, before the U.S. market opens.

Greenland's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on Monday, May 16, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on Monday, May 16, 2022, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2888891

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until May 24, 2022. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 2888891.



Phone Number International +61 2 8199-0299 United States +1 (855) 452-5696 China Hong Kong +852 800963117 Mainland China +86 4008209035 +86 8009880552

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's investors relations website at https://ir.gtec-tech.com/.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. For more information visit https://ir.gtec-tech.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE GREENLAND Technologies Holdings