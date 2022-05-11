EY Integrates Wharton Executive Education's Economics of Blockchain and Digital Assets Certification Program Into Its Leadership Development Strategy

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced a new collaboration with Wharton Executive Education to combine already-leading EY industry experience with a world-class learning institution. The Economics of Blockchain and Digital Assets certification program provides a group of EY professionals with the tools they need to maintain EY's position at the forefront of these emerging topics and technologies.

As a Principals-level member of The Wharton Partnership , a network of corporations and foundations that help field Wharton's contributions to the world, this newest initiative furthers EY's relationship with the School.

"At EY, we take pride in anticipating major industry moves, bringing leading skill sets to our clients, and providing deep industry experience and insight. This kind of investment and collaboration supports that strategy," says Steve Beattie, EY's co-leader for cryptocurrency consulting services.

Throughout this extensive, individually paced program, an initial EY leadership team will participate in a comprehensive curriculum, ideate with their peers, and complete a capstone project to build on existing knowledge of use cases and the economic fundamentals driving blockchain, smart contracts, and digital assets.

This initial EY cohort is part of a broader strategy to expand participation both locally and globally. The program has also been customized to best align with EY's strategic objective to help build, connect, and protect the financial services ecosystem.

"We are excited about this collaboration with EY, which enables Wharton to support a group of industry leaders through a course that will advance their skills in complex topics that are gaining momentum and are vital to the future of a frictionless financial services industry," said Dr. Cathy Barrera, founding economist at Prysm Group and industry lead of the program.

"These topics promise to offer a potential new way of conducting business, whether it's progressive use of cryptocurrency, tokenization of products, or even communicating and sharing in new ways within the metaverse," said Beattie. "It's an exciting time to invest in our leadership on these topics."

This initial cohort will be underway in May, with future waves of leaders participating going forward.

About EY

ABOUT THE WHARTON SCHOOL

